Itawamba County municipalities observed the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 6. This year’s theme is “Lord pour out your love, life, and liberty,” based on 2 Corinthians 3:17.
Itawamba County Board of Supervisors President, Bill Sheffield welcomed those in the crowd gathered at the Itawamba County Courthouse before Kerry Peden led them in prayer.
“We search for truth in our lives today and we ask that you remind us where that truth comes from,” Peden prayed, asking for a hedge of protection around healthcare workers as well as our schools.
Tremont’s Chief of Police, Josh Hill opened their service with prayer with residents gathered around the flag at the old town hall. Pastor Kevin Brown with Tremont First Baptist Church also led the group in prayer.
The Town of Mantachie’s event was broadcast live via Facebook with Bro. Ronnie Hill of Shiloh Community Church opening with prayer. It was followed by Bro. Joe Coggin of Mantachie Methodist Church elaborated on this year’s theme, “Lord pour out your love, life, and liberty.” After closing with prayer for specific needs in the nation, the group sang “God Bless America.”