Itawamba County municipalities will be observing the National Day of Prayer this Thursday, May 6. This year’s theme is “Lord pour out your love, life, and liberty,” based on 2 Corinthians 3:17.
The Town of Tremont’s service is set to begin at 7 a.m. around the flagpole at the old Town Hall. A time of prayer and observance will be held around the Itawamba County Courthouse in Fulton at 9 a.m. and the Town of Mantachie will gather at the town hall at 11 a.m.
“We would like to welcome everyone to the Mantachie Town Hall to observe the National Day of Prayer. This is an opportunity to come together as a community and pray for our Town, County, State, and Nation. Prayer is an integral part of our Nation’s heritage,” Fennell said. “We know that prayer has brought us through difficult times and gives us guidance throughout our lives. It is great to be a part of community that values the importance of prayer.”
The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988 President Bill Clinton signed into law the President shall issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer on which the citizens may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals.