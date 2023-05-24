“Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.”
Itawamba County third graders must have taken Frederick Douglass’ quote to heart. Nearly 84 percent of county third graders passed the state reading assessment given this spring for the 2022-23 school year.
The district saw 83.8 percent of third graders meet the Literacy-Based Promotion Act requirements on the initial administration of the assessment. The 16.2 percent of third graders who did not meet the requirement on the initial administration are given two attempts to retest.
Itawamba School District’s percentage surpassed the overall state’s rate of 76.3 percent.
“I applaud the teachers, administrators, literacy coaches and families who worked to support students in achieving this goal. The work will continue until all students are proficient and showing growth,” said Mike Kent, interim state superintendent of education.
The Dorsey Attendance Center saw 73.3 percent of its third graders meet the LBPA requirement. At the itawamba Attendance Center 89.5 percent met the requirement and 78 percent of Mantachie Attendance Center third graders passed. The Tremont Attendance Center had 80 percent of third graders meet the requirement.
According to the Mississippi Department of Education, the LBPA became law in 2013 to improve reading skills of kindergarten through third-grade students in public schools so every student completing the third grade is able to read at or above grade level. The LBPA requires Mississippi third graders to pass a reading assessment to qualify for promotion to fourth grade. An amendment to the law in 2016 raised reading-level expectations starting in the 2018-19 school year, requiring third graders to score at level three or higher on the reading portion of the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) English Language Arts (ELA) assessment, the news release stated.
Students who did not pass the reading assessment on their first attempt last month were retested May 8-12. The second retest window is June 19-30. Some students may qualify for good cause exemptions to be promoted to fourth grade.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.