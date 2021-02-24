On Monday, Feb. 15, the Mississippi State Department of Health(MSDH) announced that a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Mississippi.
The B.1.1.7 UK strain made its way into Mississippi just as case numbers were beginning to decline thanks to more widespread vaccine access. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both expected to be effective against the more aggressive strain.
As of Sunday, Feb. 22, Itawamba County reports 2,884 confirmed cases and 71 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.
According to MSDH Vaccine Report, 478,963 total vaccine doses have been administered, 3,176 of those to residents of Itawamba County. Currently, 142,031 Mississippians have received their second dose and are considered fully vaccinated.
There are currently no vaccine sites in Itawamba County.
Testing locations in Itawamba County include Express Care and Med Plus Urgent Care in Fulton, Mantachie Rural Health Care, and Access Family Health in Tremont.
Itawamba County is still under a mask mandate executed by Gov. Tate Reeves until March 3.