Over the years, a new dog shelter has remained a constant on the city of Fulton’s wish list. Now Mayor Emily Quinn and city aldermen are about to see that wish come true.
Work is now underway on a new shelter that will be located at the site of the current dog facility, but the new shelter will offer more protection from the elements.
Extreme weather, like the recent hard freeze during the Christmas holidays, made the new $21,500 shelter a necessity. During the several days of below freezing weather, the city was forced to take the animals to a private business.
The new facility will house the same number of dogs that the city is responsible for currently.
“We try and find homes for them. But once we pick one up, we’re required to keep him for five days before we try and find them a home.”
The new dog shelter, a big responsibility that the city takes on and a benefit to residents who have someone to call about stray animals, is designed to allow movement and protection from extreme cold or extreme heat.
“You’ll have a door and that’s your feeding aisle in the middle and they have a little running area that’s outside and they have a doggie door that goes to an area inside,” Quinn said.
The city is using resources that were already available to the current dog facility plus additional funds to complete the shelter.
