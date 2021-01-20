Vietnam veterans suffering from illnesses associated with exposure to tactical herbicides can now receive benefits for three additional health conditions from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 went into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, adding Parkinsonism, bladder cancer, and hypothyroidism to the list of medical issues that meet the standard associated with exposure to herbicides such as Agent Orange.
In an effort to remove foliage that provided cover for the enemy, the United States Department of Defense conducted a herbicide program during the Vietnam War. The Agent Orange Act of 1991 opened the door for the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to obtain independent scientific reviews of the association between diseases and exposure to dioxin and other chemical compounds used in the herbicides.
Over the course of the last few decades, the VA has added new illnesses to the list as new information became available and legislation was passed approving the benefits.
Itawamba Veterans Service Officer Jason Baker told The Times the move to include the additional diseases caused by the herbicides could possibly provide additional health benefits and compensation for veterans who qualify.
“It’s been several years since additional illnesses have been added to the VA’s list,” Baker said. “Anyone who has been diagnosed with any of the conditions should apply for benefits.”
For those who have applied previously and were denied benefits, the VA will reconsider past denials for the conditions that are now determined to be tied to the herbicide and grant retroactive benefits. Baker also noted in cases where the veteran is deceased, the surviving widow and/or children can apply on the soldier’s behalf.
“If they’ve been denied in the past, they need to reapply,” Baker stated. “In cases where the person is deceased, their spouse or children may be eligible to receive benefits.”
Baker’s office is located in the American Legion building at 507 Legion Drive. For more information and to set up an appointment, he can be reached at 662-862-2841 weekdays from 7 a.m until