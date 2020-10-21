Speaking to the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors at their Oct. 5 meeting, Senator Chad McMahan gave an update on some recent legislation which could benefit local citizens, as well as, law enforcement.
McMahan reported to the board that Mississippi Senate bill 2764 will provide Mississippians who have a mental or medical condition that may impair them from effectively communicating with law enforcement officers with an identification decal for their car tag and windshield.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports that the diagnosis rate of Autism Spectrum Disorders for children in America is approximately 1 in 54. Of those, approximately 40% are nonverbal and over half are known to flee from safety.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson told the Times that the Sheriff’s Department is a very “big proponent” of this bill.
Dickinson explained, “when approaching a vehicle where someone is behaving in a way that is abnormal, officers keep an open mind about what could be the cause of their behavior,” he added, “when a law enforcement officer walks up to a vehicle and someone is real jerky and nervous, that can send off red flags,” Dickinson continued saying, "[the decals] make us aware and can make the entire encounter go completely different. The way it should go.”
According to the bill, law enforcement officials are to receive specialized training in order to help identify behavioral characteristics commonly associated conditions such as autism, Asperger’s syndrome, and others which could be perceived as suspicious to an untrained individual or affect a person’s ability to effectively communicate with an officer.
Dickinson says the Sheriff’s Department is already conducting some training on their own.
“We send deputies to Meridian for Crisis Intervention Training (CIT),” Dickinson explained that they use CIT as a, “segue to mental health training,” but that is something they “deal with more in the home.”
The applicant must provide certification from a licensed physician or Mississippi licensed psychologist with their initial application verifying the existence of a communication impairment and that the impairment will last at least five years. The decals may be renewed along with a new license plate.