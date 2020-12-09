In response to the actively increasing risk for COVID-19 infections combined with the growing burden on hospitals across the state, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) have released a new public health guidance.
According to the Dec. 2 release, Dr. Dobbs and MSDH strongly suggest that all Mississippi residents refrain from involvement in any social gathering that includes anyone outside of their nuclear family or household.
Mississippians are encouraged to limit their activities to only the absolutely essential, such as work and school.
Activities which are strongly discouraged include, but are not limited to: social events or parties, family gatherings outside of the household or nuclear family, weddings, funerals (other than close family and preferably outdoors), sporting events, and in-person church services.
As of Dec. 6, Itawamba County has reported a total of 1,711 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 confirmed deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Mississippi is 163,459, while the number of confirmed deaths are at 3,949 as of Dec. 4.
MSDH tracks counties with recent high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Itawamba is currently ranked tenth out of Mississippi’s 82 counties in high incidence (cases proportional to population).
As case numbers continue to rise throughout the state, MSDH is still taking steps to ensure the safety of the most vulnerable by issuing free masks with attached face shields to eligible citizens.
Those eligible for the free masks include anyone 65 years of age and over and those with health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, or weakened immunity.
Masks are distributed at drive-thru testing locations only on scheduled dates. Itawamba County Health Department offers drive thru testing every Monday and will have masks available on testing dates.
Free testing is also available daily at Med Plus Urgent Care and Express Care in Fulton, Mantachie Rural Health Care, and Access Family Health in Tremont.
Itawamba County is still under a mask mandate meaning that all citizens are required to wear a mask in public spaces. Social gatherings are still limited to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. MSDH also reminds everyone that social distancing when in the presence of others is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19.