Volunteers with For the Children Clothes Closet have been busy organizing donations at the historic Fulton Grammar School. Located in one of the former classrooms, the Clothes Closet accepts donations of gently worn clothing, shoes, and new-in-package underwear and socks.
The group’s goal is to help families in need by offering free clothing and necessities, such as baby items. Since its inception in August, 35 individuals have benefited from the newly organized charity.
“We have tried to get the word out by passing out fliers to school counselors, daycare centers and churches,” volunteer Amelia Holder said. “Hopefully we can reach those in need.”
Besides clothing, the group accepts the donation of duffel bags, pull-ups, diapers, wipes, bath and unopened toiletries, baby items (blankets, swaddles, bibs, gowns, jumpers, etc.) Sizes of clothing range from an infant into the adult range.
The group does not accept monetary donations but encourages those who do not have clothing to donate to purchase new items such as undergarments, diapers, and wipes and bring them to the center. The next drop-off date will be Monday, Dec. 16.
“We’re very fortunate the city is allowing us to use this room,” Holder told The Times. “We’ve also had businesses and individuals donate racks for hanging clothing and we are appreciative of their help.”
Families First for Mississippi is also housed with in the former school building. Although the two groups are not affiliated, being in the same building has proven to be beneficial to both.
“We may have someone come in who’s not aware of FFFM and the resources they offer, or they may have someone who needs clothing that we can help,” Holder said. “It’s been helpful to both groups.”
The Clothes Closet is not open daily, but is available by calling and scheduling an appointment with Amelia Holder at 662-601-5156; Kam Loden at 662-401-3441; or Amy Riley at 662-255-8474.