}A new school year brings several changes in leadership in several high school head coaching positions across the county.
At Tremont Attendance Center, Brady Ramey will also coach the girls team. The position was vacated by Harrison Fancher who was named head boys coach at Belmont. Tona Hall, the former head softball coach at Strayhorn High School, will coach softball.
Jonathan Bates, who moves over to Tremont from Dorsey Attendance Center, will be coaching bowling. He replaces Carrie Whitehead, who had a successful run as head coach. Matt Caldwell will be serving as interim head coach of cross county with Luke Goff being currently deployed.
At Mantachie High School, Ken Adams is the head coach of the Mustangs’ football team. The Itawamba native previously coached at Hatley School. Carleigh King, a stand out player at New Site High School, is the new girls basketball coach. She was an assistant last year at Tremont.
Rounding out the changes at Mantachie, Andrea Barber will move up and take the reins of the high school and junior high teams. She served as the elementary coach in 2019-20.
IAHS has two new faces at the helm of programs. Sandy Webb is now the school’s cross country coach. She was previously the Athletic Director at Dorsey. Micah Page will replace Chris Holder as the new archery head coach.