From the ceiling to the floor, vibrant colors fill Velora Barrett’s second-grade classroom at Dorsey Attendance Center. Even the safety signs she reads aloud to her students bear resemblance to box of crayons.
“I can use hand sanitizer.”
“I can cough and sneeze into my elbow.”
“I can wear a mask.”
“I can tell the teacher when I feel sick.”
One by one, she goes over the words that hang just beneath her dry-erase board. They are an ever-present reminder for the children to practice safety measures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
So are the partitions Barrett created from PVC pipe, some plastic and a bit of brightly colored paint. They keep the children separated during classroom time.
“The teachers have done an amazing job setting up their classroom with protective measures in mind,” Principal Carson Cook told The Times. “They had creative leeway to come up with their own designs and they are just fantastic.”
Cook said not only are the teachers going above and beyond when it comes to putting safeguards in place, but they are paying for it out of their own pockets.
“The money the teachers are given for classroom enhancement generally doesn’t come until further into the year, so they are paying for it themselves,” Cook said.
Setting up a classroom to better protect the students is just one of the many new and challenging ways schools across the Itawamba County School District are approaching the 2020-2021 school year.
Every aspect of educating children, from arrival until the last bell, has been upended by the ongoing pandemic. Mornings no longer begin with a trip to the lunchroom for breakfast, but with with temperature checks.
Children are checked at drop-off, but before the day even starts, faculty and staff must first pass the no fever test.
“Our teachers get their temperatures checked first thing as they come in the morning,” Cook said. “Then they answer a few questions on a QR app.”
The teachers use their phone to read a matrix barcode for a Quick Response app that asks questions such as “Have you been in contact with someone who has COVID-19?” Once they answer all the questions, they are cleared to go to their classrooms. Cook said the app is being used in all schools across the county.
After DAC’s lunchroom workers pass the temperature check, they head to a job that’s much different than years past.
Breakfast and lunch meals are no longer served in the lunchroom, but are served in classrooms or picked up by students.
“Children in kindergarten through 2nd grade eat breakfast and lunch in their classrooms,” Cook said. “And grades 3 through 6 go to the lunchroom to pick up a grab and go meal.”
Everything had to be reinvented, from how the children are taught, to how they have a meal, to how they interact with one another.
Buses have hand sanitizing stations and are cleaned routinely by drivers. Lunchroom workers prepare meals and take them across the school’s campus. Maintenance and janitorial workers are sanitizing, and then sanitizing again.
Even the hallways look different. Scattered about are the same colorful signs that Barrett reads aloud to her students. It’s an ever-present reminder to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, and to tell a teacher if they feel sick.
Cook says those reminders are just one of the many ways his school and others are rising to the challenge to protect the students and faculty.
“The first day went really well. We have a good system set up,” Cook said. “I feel really comfortable that we are doing our absolute best for the kids and the staff. We just want everyone to be safe and we are doing everything we can to make it happen.”