Nonprofit end-of-life care organization Sanctuary Hospice recently hosted a breakfast for local emergency personnel at their new satellite office in Fulton.
Tiwana O’Rear, Chief Operations Officer, told The Times the event gave them the opportunity to meet the firemen and police officers who serve the area. As a lifelong resident, O’Rear said she was happy Sanctuary chose Itawamba County for the new office.
“We have always had a great working relationship with the nursing homes in the area and served many families throughout the county,” she said. “We just felt we wanted to have a bigger presence in the community.”
O’Rear said the office will be staffed during regular work hours each weekday. Personnel will be on hand to answer questions individuals may have concerning hospice care. It will also serve as a workstation for local hospice nurses to pick up supplies like diapers, wipes and nutrition shakes.
Among the benefits offered by Sanctuary’s home hospice program are physician support as well as regularly scheduled visits by their registered nurse, medical equipment and supplies related to the illness, and nutritional supplements. Assistance is also offered to family members through counseling about what to expect, pastoral and spiritual care along with bereavement services.
Jody Kelly, Nurse Partitioner at the Meadows, will be joining the Sanctuary team on a part-time basis, adding even more expertise and benefits offered by their Fulton office.
“We are very excited that Jody is joining our team. She will be a great asset,” O’Rear said.
Sanctuary Hospice House open in Tupelo in 2005 through the fundraising efforts of a group of retired medial physicians, nurses and community leaders. According to the organization’s website, Sanctuary Hospice has served more than 2,500 patients and families through the Sanctuary Hospice House and more than 1,000 people through its home hospice program.
Hospice is comfort care designed to help individuals and families cope with advanced illnesses. For many patients, hospice can be an alternative to staying in or returning to a hospital. According to their website, hospice care is provided to people in their homes, but patients may also choose to transition to the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
The care given by Sanctuary Hospice not only takes place in homes but also reaches into nursing homes and assisted living facilities covering a broad spectrum of needs.
“I’m passionate about making sure people are educated about hospice and get the best service possible,” O’Rear said. “I can’t imagine a better place than bringing that home to Itawamba County.”
Sanctuary Hospice office is located at 711B South Adams Street in Fulton. For more information call 662-862-3145.