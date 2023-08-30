On Sept. 1, 1948, 114 students began freshman coursework at Itawamba Junior College along with 170 veterans who were enrolled in college trade programs offered by the school. Discussions began as early as 1929 about establishing a junior college in the county, but it wasn’t until June 1941 when the Itawamba Agricultural High School trustees voted to extend the curriculum offered to include college coursework. The school’s name became Itawamba Junior College and Agricultural High School. Later that year in September, Itawamba County voters passed a $55,000 bond issue for the establishment of the college.

