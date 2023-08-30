On Sept. 1, 1948, 114 students began freshman coursework at Itawamba Junior College along with 170 veterans who were enrolled in college trade programs offered by the school. Discussions began as early as 1929 about establishing a junior college in the county, but it wasn’t until June 1941 when the Itawamba Agricultural High School trustees voted to extend the curriculum offered to include college coursework. The school’s name became Itawamba Junior College and Agricultural High School. Later that year in September, Itawamba County voters passed a $55,000 bond issue for the establishment of the college.
Thus began the life of what would become Itawamba Community College, which will be celebrating its 75th year on Thursday.
Another step towards the opening of the school was the naming of Phillip A. Sheffield as the school’s first superintendent in 1945. Sheffield taught at the high school in the 1930s and early '40s before the U.S. entered World War II. Many of the school’s early buildings were built by veterans using second-hand lumber from Camp McCain, just south of Grenada. In the early days of the school’s existence, Itawamba County provided the only building monies for the junior college thus, limiting the amount of new building projects and renovations on campus. Eventually, Monroe, Lee, Pontotoc and Chickasaw counties would join Itawamba in their support of the college.
IJC’s Board of Trustees approved a formal request from the Community Development Foundation of Tupelo and the Lee County Board of Supervisors to establish a vocational-technical training center in Tupelo as part of the college.
J.S. Crubaugh, IJC’s first academic dean, was appointed to serve as the school’s second president in 1960. During his tenure from 1960-1972, in addition to the establishment of the Tupelo campus, IJC’s curriculum was expanded as was the community services the school provided. An adult education program was also introduced.
In 1972, Dr. W.O. Benjamin was named the third president of IJC. He and the 14-member board of trustees developed a long-range plan for the school that included physical growth as well as planned expansion. In 1974, the college’s associate degree nursing program welcomed its first class of 30 students.
Itawamba Junior College became the first in the state to change its name. After the state legislature gave authorization for such name changes, IJC became Itawamba Community College in 1987 to better reflect the College’s mission.
Over the decades, the College has evolved to meet the demands of its students and community from the creation of a vocational computer program in the mid-1970s to the opening of an $18-million Health Science Education Center where, in a novel concept, eight different allied health programs are educated and trained together in a team approach.
Major physical additions to IJC’s campuses over the last few decades include the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center, the David C. Cole Student Services Building and Davis Events Center on the Fulton Campus, the Advanced Education Center in Tupelo and the establishment of the Belden Center.
Athletically, ICC has won numerous state championships and has competed at the Region 23 national level across multiple sports. Today, ICC is home to eleven teams that compete in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference and competes in Region 23 of the National Junior College Athletic Association: football, baseball, softball, women’s volleyball, men's golf and men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and tennis.
Over the years, ICC has partnered with numerous community members and fellow educational institutions to provide educational and vocational opportunities to the residents it serves.
ICC will celebrate their Diamond anniversary with two events. On Sept. 28 prior to the football team’s home game against Northwest Community College, ICC will host a community tailgate. The Indian Spirit Walk will kick off the festivities at 4 p.m. Food trucks will be on site and there will be a free kids zone with inflatables and other activities. The pregame show will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature the ICC All-American band. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
On Oct. 14, the Diamond Anniversary Gala will take place in the west hall of the Cadance Bank Conference Center in Tupelo. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $75 individually or $125 per couple. Proceeds from ticket sales and corporate sponsorships will benefit scholarships awarded by the ICC Foundation.
