I think we can all agree that, while there have been sporadic blessings for many individually, the past two years have been heavy for the most part.
The pandemic has changed our lives in many ways, some of which won’t be going back to the way they were before, and I, for one, have no desire to ruffle anymore of fate’s feathers. I need some time to process and reassess.
I don’t know about the rest of you, but I will be tiptoeing quietly into this next year, taking care to not make any sort of sudden movements that might draw any unnecessary attention to me or my loved ones.
So, going into 2022, I’m going to be very careful about making any sort of proclamations about luck or good fortune, including any major resolutions. On the first of January, you will find me and my family cozying up to a traditional southern New Year’s Day lunch, free from any assumptions or expectations.
With that being said, I will be sticking with the classics this year, mostly because these are comfort foods for me and that’s what I need right now, but also to mitigate any risk that could possibly be associated with going against the classics. In accordance with tradition, we’ll be having black-eyed peas over rice, fried cabbage with bacon, fried chicken, cornbread, and my Big Mama’s mac and cheese.
I’ve always been taught that the black-eyed peas are for luck and greens are for money. To the best of my knowledge, any green will do, so just pick your favorite. Personally, I like mustard greens, but the rest of my family prefers good ole cabbage, so that’s what we will have. The fried chicken and mac and cheese are strictly for comfort and joy.
FRIED CHICKEN
1 whole chicken, cut into individual pieces
Vegetable or canola oil
For the brine:
2 cups buttermilk
1 tsp each salt and pepper
For the breading:
4 cups all purpose flour
2 Tbsp garlic powder
2 Tbsp onion powder
1 Tbsp cayenne pepper
1 Tbsp salt
1 Tbsp pepper
Instructions: Place chicken pieces in a large Ziploc bag or plastic container and cover with buttermilk, salt, and pepper. Seal and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight. You can also use pickle juice in place of the buttermilk, but you’ll want to eliminate the salt and pepper. Once the chicken has soaked, add oil to a cast iron skillet to cover a few inches up the side of the pan and place it over high heat until it begins to smoke then drop it down to medium high heat. Add flour and seasonings to a sturdy paper bag. Add chicken pieces, a couple at a time, to the bag and shake until fully coated. Fry the chicken in batches, skin side down, for 8-15 minutes on each side until they are a deep golden brown and the juices run clear.
BLACKEYED PEAS
1- 16 oz. bag black-eyed peas
8 cups chicken stock
4 slices bacon (use diced ham or ham bone if that’s what you have)
1 yellow onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 jalapeno pepper, diced
Instructions: Add all ingredients to a 7 quart slow cooker and cook on low for 6-8 hours. You can serve them as they are or over rice.
FRIED CABBAGE
1 whole cabbage, chopped
6 slices bacon cut into lardons
1 yellow onion, diced
Salt and pepper
Instructions: In a heavy-bottomed dutch oven, fry bacon over medium high-heat until fully cooked then remove to a plate lined with paper towels, leaving the bacon fat in the pot. Saute onion in bacon fat until translucent. Add the cabbage and let it cook with the onions in the bacon fat until it reaches your desired tenderness. Add the bacon back to the vegetables. Serve with hot sauce or pepper sauce.
MAC AND CHEESE
1 box large elbow macaroni
1 block of Velveeta
Evaporated milk
2-3 eggs, well beaten
Instructions: Boil the pasta until just done, drain, and return to cooking pot. Cover the pasta with milk and place over medium heat. While constantly stirring, add Velveeta a little at a time until fully melted. Do not let it boil. Once the Velveeta is melted, remove from heat. Add the eggs, quickly stirring until fully combined. Place in a casserole dish and bake at 375* until bubbly and brown on the edges.
GREEN CHILE CORNBREAD
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup all purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
2 tsp salt
1 cup buttermilk
½ cup (or 1 stick) of butter
1 can diced green chiles
½ cup shredded cheddar
½ cup frozen corn
Instructions: Place butter in a well seasoned cast iron skillet and place in oven as it preheats to 450 degrees F. Whisk together cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, mix together melted butter and buttermilk. When the butter has melted and the pan is hot, add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Carefully fold in green chilis, cheese, and corn, making sure not to mix too much. There will still be some dry clumps and that’s ok. Place in the oven for 25 minutes or until the top is very golden brown.