It's not every day that you see a group of nearly 30 women ranging in age from 55 to 80 years old riding bikes down W. Main Street in Fulton.
But for those who happened to be in downtown Fulton on Friday morning around 8 a.m., that was exactly the sight they saw.
The women were taking part in the first leg of a 33-day bicycle tour along the Underground Railroad. The 1500-mile, women-only tour will cross seven states from the Gulf of Mexico north to Canada, with the journey beginning in Fulton and set to end on June 12 in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada. The group of cyclists includes women from New York, California, Florida, Michigan, and many other states in between, as well as three cyclists from Canada.
WomanTours, the company which coordinated the Underground Railroad tour, has been organizing cross country cycling tours around the country for nearly 20 years. This year, the company is hosting the Underground Railroad tour for the first time since 2008.
Kirstie Hamilton, Emily Rose and Cindi West are serving as WomanTours tour leaders for the 1,500-mile trip.
"We do multiple tours, and this is a tour that women have been asking for," Hamilton said.
Many of the women undertaking the Underground Railroad trip are cycling veterans who have taken part in previous tours elsewhere in the country. Hamilton said the tours offer older women with limited travel options an opportunity to see the country in a unique way while building friendships along the way.
"A lot of them have husbands that can't travel, or are widowed, or single ladies who don't have friends to travel with," Hamilton said. "It tends to be lifelong (friendships). They meet each other on the tour, then that's it.
"It's nice for them to be able to travel and feel safe," she continued. "That's what we're trying to create is a space for people to travel that either don't have someone to travel with or just feel more comfortable in a group."
Rose added that while WomanTours offers a variety of different cross country cycling tours, the Underground Railroad tour carries unique appeal.
"This one is kind of significant because of the historical aspect of it," she said. "I think people have been asking for it."
