SEW 01

Youngsters and volunteers enjoying the afternoon sewing workshop at the Itawamba County Extension Service pictured are (not pictured in order)  Children; Reese Elliott, Maggie Smith, Charlee Turner Olivia Williams, Ella Lesley, Emmie Lesley, Lyla Kate Vanstory; Avery Mitchell, Tollison Beasley. Adults pictured are: Judy Fletcher, Linda Steele, Linda Cummings, Debbie Mitchell, and Barbara Salers.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Itawamba Memory Makers, a local quilting group hosted a youth sewing workshop, "Sewing for Kids," last week at the Itawamba County Extension Service Office in Fulton. Judy Fletcher helps organize the event that teaches children from age 9 to 12 years old the basics of operating a sewing machine.

teresa.blake@djournal.com

