Youngsters and volunteers enjoying the afternoon sewing workshop at the Itawamba County Extension Service pictured are (not pictured in order) Children; Reese Elliott, Maggie Smith, Charlee Turner Olivia Williams, Ella Lesley, Emmie Lesley, Lyla Kate Vanstory; Avery Mitchell, Tollison Beasley. Adults pictured are: Judy Fletcher, Linda Steele, Linda Cummings, Debbie Mitchell, and Barbara Salers.
Itawamba Memory Makers, a local quilting group hosted a youth sewing workshop, "Sewing for Kids," last week at the Itawamba County Extension Service Office in Fulton. Judy Fletcher helps organize the event that teaches children from age 9 to 12 years old the basics of operating a sewing machine.
“We’ve been doing this for about four or five years except during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fletcher said. “If it works out, we typically have enough volunteers that we are able to teach them on a one-on-one level and that is very helpful.”
Each of the youngsters was tasked with making their own apron which included cutting out the fabric, sewing the pattern pieces together, and adding a button or two to their project.
“There are many adults that don’t know how to sew on a button, so we make that a part of the project to teach them how,” she smiled and said.
In addition to basic sewing skills, Fletcher said they also demonstrate serging on a serger machine and pressing with an iron. If time permits, they also show some of the embroidery stitching options.
“We try to cover a lot of things. The class lasts about three hours and we take them all the way through the process,” she said.
Fletcher said the only cost is $5 which covers the cost of pizza and drinks for the youngsters.
“We are very grateful for these ladies who volunteer,” Itawamba County Extension Agent Marie Rogers said. “I don’t know how we would ever do something like this without them.”
The Itawamba Memory Makers also spend their time making blankets for police and first responders to use in emergency situations and pillows and blankets for the Veterans Home. For more information on classes, workshops, and other groups like the Memory Makers, follow the Itawamba County Extension Office on Facebook or call the office at 662-862-3201.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&