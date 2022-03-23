“From the first settlers who came to our shores, from the first American Indian families who befriended them, men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength, and love of the women who built America was as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well," President Jimmy Carter during his 1980 honoring National Women’s History Week
It began in Sonoma, California in 1978 with a celebration of women’s contributions to culture, history, and society. A few years later, more organizations across the country joined the effort and in 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week. Six years later a petition was brought before Congress by the National Women’s History Project and the entire month of March was declared National Women’s History Month.
Since 2016, the Itawamba County Courthouse has had within its walls, history in the making. Never before have four women held the four-county offices of Circuit Clerk, Chancery Clerk, Tax Assessor, and Tax Collector in the county’s established 180-plus years.
“There have been from time to time, women who held offices, some who finished the terms of others and some who were elected,” Circuit Clerk Carol Gates said. “But this is the first time in history that four women have held these positions at the same time.”
For the four, it’s both rewarding and fulfilling and allows them to set a precedent for future generations.
Carol Gates - Circuit Clerk
Her answers are short and to the point, but when it comes to longevity in the rink, Carol Gates is declared the winner.
She’s been serving as Itawamba County’s Circuit Clerk since 1996. Her duties include attending all sessions of county court and to serve as the clerk. She is also responsible for maintaining a record of the county court proceedings and keeps the dockets, minutes and records of said court.
Gates began working in the office in late February of 1990 as a Deputy Circuit Clerk,
“I was working for Judy McNeece,” she said. “In 1995, due to her health, Judy was not running for re-election. At that time is when the thought of becoming a public servant became a serious one for me.”
While being a public servant has its challenges, she says her career has been very rewarding and requires three simple attributes.
“It’s been very rewarding and fulfilling assisting and meeting the needs of others,” Gates said. “To be successful in public office you need to be dependable, friendly, and honest. And have a great staff and working relationship. We have a wonderful group that’s always encouraging and supportive. I cannot do what I do without them!”
Gates says many women have served as an inspiration to her, but none as much so as the late Judy McNeece.
“She truly was the epitome of being a public servant,” she said.
Her advice to the next generation is yet again, simple and to the point.
“I’ve always been taught the Golden Rule. Treat others like you want to be treated!”
Tami Beane, Tax Assessor
Tami Beane has served Itawamba County as Tax Assessor since 2012.
She’s responsible for determining land values and in turn she determines an individuals taxes on a piece of property and the total assessed value of the county. In addition, she can require of any property owner and inspection of his or her books, accounts, papers, and records pertaining to the property to make an accurate estimated value. It’s not a glamorous job, but one necessary to keep the wheels of the county turning.
Although Beane became an elected official a decade ago, she’s been a familiar face around the courthouse a lot longer.
“I started in the Chancery Clerk’s office in 1979 working for Charlie McCarthy, then John Hood and John McFerrin. Then I worked for Johnny Riley in the Tax Collector’s office,” she said. “I left in 1989 to work for BancorpSouth Mortgage Loan and Tax Escrow Departments paying taxes for mortgages.”
Beane says serving the public is what appeals most to her when it comes to holding office.
“I went to work in the Chancery Clerk’s office shortly after graduating from IAHS. It was then that I realized that someday, I wanted the opportunity to serve in a greater capacity,” she said.
When it comes to her career and life at home, finding the right balance sometimes proves to be difficult.
“This is the area where I am the weakest,” she openly confesses. “It is so easy to let a job consume all your time. I am continually working on balancing work, family time, and of course, “Tami time.”
While Beane says she’s been fortunate to have many women who have had a positive impact on her life, none outweigh that of her mother, the late Trudye Montgomery.
“I have been blessed to be influenced by many strong women in my life,” she said. “However, my mother was the most influential. She was a great example of a woman with courage and strength. She taught me the basics of life.”
For the next generation of women in leadership, Beane recommends three pieces of advice.
“If your considering a career in public service, first you must have the desire to serve, then you have to want to make a difference,” she said. “One way to find out if this is the right path is start small and work your way up.”
Michelle Clouse, Chancery Clerk
Of the four women holding office, Clouse is most recent to take office having served as Chancery Clerk for six years.
Her primary duties are to attend court and keep minutes. She keeps the minutes for the bi-weekly meetings of the board of supervisors and receives and files all bills, motions accounts, inventories, reports, or other papers offered during court and supervisors' meetings.
Clouse is also in charge of the issuing of warrants of appraisements to appraise the personal real estate of decedents. Her office registers claims and issues all processes necessary for the collection and preservation of estates of decedents, minors, and persons of unsound mind; and appoints guardians for minors, persons of unsound mind, and convicts of a felony.
It’s a tall order of responsibilities, but being a public servant is nothing new to Clouse. Prior to running for office, she was a school teacher. She says that while in the classroom, her purpose was evident every moment of every day and brought her great fulfillment, but although she’s now in a different setting, the end result is still the same.
“Making a difference in people’s lives has always been a passion for me and I can’t think of anything I would rather be doing, she said. “While teaching looks very different than my current position, it is still a very fulfilling career. Truly, serving others is the epitome of joy!”
When it comes to leadership, Clouse believes the best leaders are the ones who have the purest motives.
“They realize their role is to serve; not to be served,” she elaborated. “They don’t do what they do for fame, power, or position but because they love people and want to do all they can to make their lives better.”
Balancing her work and personal responsibilities requires planning, organization, delegation, and a strong support system to make it work. Clouse says that surrounding herself with the best people, who realize the mission and are willing to help bring it to fruition has made all the difference.
“You have to trust them to help with your daily responsibilities and delegate tasks realizing you can’t do it all by yourself,” she said. “I am truly blessed with a supportive extended family as well as the best coworkers who have bought into my vision and have helped in any way they can to help make it happen.”
Clouse said that while she has been blessed to have many influential women in her life, none have played a bigger role or served a greater inspiration than her late mother, Jimmie Lou Jarrell. She credits her with teaching a sound work ethic, independence, and self-worth.
“She never sugar-coated anything and was very open and honest about life, kept things real, and was tough but at the same time. She was one of the most loving and giving people you would ever meet. She taught me the importance of having a relationship with God, getting an education, and learning to take care of myself; tools to a joyful and peaceful life,” Clouse noted. “She was my biggest cheerleader; the one who wanted to see me succeed the most and sacrificed greatly to make that happen! I miss her very much and will forever be indebted to her for all she did for me.”
When it comes to advising the next generation of women in leadership positions, she says while the world teaches young women their worth is often based on outer appearances, it can be draining. She advises focusing on other aspects.
“It is important to take care of your health, eat well, and exercise but, it is just as important for you to take care of your mental and spiritual health,” she said. “Devote yourself to being a lifelong learner, to becoming aware and empathetic to the needs around you, listen, love, and do all you can to make a difference where you are, in your circle. Only then, will you find true peace and joy that can be shared with those you lead.”
Debbie Ann Johnson, Tax Collector
Debbie Ann Johnson has been around the Tax Collector’s office a day or two. But she has officially only held the posistion since being elected in 2016.
“I’ve been working for the county for the past 28 years,” she said. “I’ve always strived to put people's needs ahead of my own and I still strive to do it everyday.”
Like the title implies, the county’s tax collector is to collect the taxes of its residents. Her office is also required to keep the records of the taxes throughout the years and those wishing to purchase license plates for their vehicles will find themselves in her office.
It’s a tough, but fulfilling job she says and one that grew tougher after she won an 82-day battle with COVID-19 one year ago this month. If there was a motto for her comeback, it could be taken from a familiar one...just do it.
“I came from a strong family of hard workers and they always helped anyone they could,” Johnson said with confidence. “They never stopped to think it over, they just did it.”
Among hard work, she says other qualities should be brought to the table for young women hoping to pursue a career in public service.
“You have to be a people person, a good listener, and be a part of team when it comes to the office,” she says. “Leadership and willingness to help should be at the top of list. Be honest and do what is right, even when you have to say no or something people may not want to hear.”
Johnson readily admits balancing family and work is not an easy task and it has taken her until now to see what is really important.
“Creating balance has been very difficult for me,” she said. “In my opinion family should come first, your job second. Yes, there will be times that you put in extra hours to prepare for things ahead, just don’t let yourself get swallowed up in it. Family first can be done.”
Inspiration for Johnson comes from she someone she says exemplifies the qualities she admires, Judge Sharion Aycock.
“Sharion is a strong Christian leader in the community. She has always gone out of her way to help people, but she still does what is right,” she said. “She has worked very hard to get where she is today and I greatly admire her for that.”
When it comes to advising the next generation of young women, Johnson says, always listen before speaking and practice good manners.
“I was taught these things as a young girl. At the time I didn’t realize the importance of them, but I do now,” she said. “There will be days when it’s hard and you’re tired. Then a customer comes in with a problem. They are depending on you to listen.”
Johnson offered one last piece of advice for would-be elected officials.
“Keep in mind, you were elected by people.”