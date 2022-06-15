Four men with long histories in music have found common ground at Cabin 237 Studios in Chickenbone, just east of Bruce.
“We’ve always done music in our family. The recording side I’ve been fooling with since I was a kid,” said Anthony Bollinger, who established the music studio beside his home several years ago. “Me, Eddie (Bollinger) and David Holloway had a studio in town when we had Mid-South (Marketing). I decided after we got out of the (Bollinger Family) Theater I wanted to pursue this. Now I spend an awful lot of time out here.”
The walls of the studio are filled with memorabilia from the Bollinger Family performances and The C’s days –Anthony’s late father Dewey’s longtime band. Two seats along one wall are from the front row of the former music theater in Bruce.
“That makes it feel like my place,” Anthony said leaning back in his chair in front of a giant sound board. Anthony’s studio has five different record labels – four that he owns and one he is partners in along with Larry Eades of Itawamba County.
“I’ve been more focused on an artist development program the last several years and that has now come together,” he said.
What’s also come together is a group of friends with a memorable past, and future, in music.
Bobby Pierce, of Fulton, is one of those. He had a lot of success in the 1960s and 70s. Among his many musical accomplishments was writing a song called “Loser’s Lounge” that Ringo Starr, of Beatles’ fame, recorded on his album “Beaucoups of Blues.” Cal Smith also had a country hit with the tune.
“I started playing Bluegrass when I was a kid. I moved away from Fulton when I was 15 and started playing clubs,” Bobby said. “I wound up in Chicago and met up with some people who liked what I did and it all escalated from there.”
He toured all around the world for decades and did a lot of session work in Nashville for various artists.
“Bobby has had 35 national releases,” Larry said. “He’s really done quite a lot.”
Bobby moved back to Fulton when his mother got sick and has been recovering for years from a bad motorcycle wreck. He’s been a lifelong Harley-Davidson rider. Another of the “mafia,” as they affectionately call each other, is Sonny Boone.
Sonny was born and raised in Mississippi but moved to Texas when he was 13. He started playing music around age 16 and got a job at radio station KTRM in Beuamont. George Jones was a disc jockey there and J.P. Richardson, better known as the “Big Bopper” was the program director.
“George and J.P. didn’t have record deals at the time, but they were local heroes and they would come out to a local club and play,” Sonny said. “I ended up going on the road working for J.P. up until he got killed.” He died in a plane crash with legendary rockers Buddy Holly and Richie Vallens. Sonny had a theater in Beaumont similar to the Bollinger Family Theater in Bruce that he performed at for years.
“I’d probably still be there, but I just got burnt out,” he said.
He also spent years playing bass for Barbara Mandrell and many other major acts as well as singing harmony for many top artists in studio in Nashville.
His long musical resume also includes a long time of playing regularly at the famous country and western honky tonk Gilley’s in Houston.
“I’ve been around and on the road plenty, more than I want,” Sonny said with a smile.
His wife is a native of Tupelo and they moved back to Mantachie several years ago. That’s when he and Bobby met up along with Larry and they all began playing the Tombigbee Jamboree every Saturday night, and still do.
“We have a good time,” Larry said. “It’s funny, we were all in the music business together but never ran across each other.”
“Not until we all came back to Mississippi,” Sonny said.
Anytime Bobby and Sonny get together the stories are plentiful. “I did everyting you can think of on the road,” Bobby said. “I got me an education that millions of dollars couldn’t buy.”
He recalled some rough spots up and down the East Coast he played, including many with the chicken wire up in front of the stage reminiscent of the movie “Road House.”
“If you didn’t do what they wanted right away they would be slinging the bottles at you,” Bobby said.
“We played in a place outside of Beaumont called the Hayseed Club,” Sonny said. “That’s exactly what it was. Had the chicken wire in front of stage. It was rough.”
“The road is tough,” Larry said. “I like being home more. I decided my talents were more in producing.”
That has led the three to Calhoun County to team up with Anthony at his studio.
“I’ve been in a lot of studios and this little studio here puts out as good a sound as any I’ve ever been in,” Sonny said.
Sonny’s newest album will come out in June and is called “Memories on Paper.”
“That’s the title song on the album that Anthony wrote,” Sonny said. “I love the old type country. I try to keep it going.”
“We do all the tracks from scratch from here,” Anthony said. “We have a lot of musicians that come in to play. Lauren Stewart, a 14-year-old musical prodigy from Fulton, has come and played fiddle on a lot of tracks for us.”
“Eddie played some of the best steel guitar I’ve heard in my life, and I’m not just saying that because he’s my brother. Lauren on the fiddle just blew me away. She’s something else,” Anthony said.
Bobby also has a new song coming out entitled “American Pride” that he authored himself.
“I’m always writing songs. I’ve got stacks of them,” Bobby said. “Larry heard it and he talked me into coming down here to Mr. Bollinger’s and we recorded it.”
“We’ve done mostly gospel here – southern, comtemporary, bluegrass, all of it,” Anthony said of the studio. “These are our first pure country products. We’re proud of them.”
They recently shot the video to go with Bobby’s new song and are just waiting on the album to come back on Sonny’s new project.
“My whole thing now is I just want to keep old country alive,” Sonny said. “I just love it and know there’s a lot out there that love it like I do.”
“I just want to stay in the business writing,” Bobby said. “I’ll go wherever I need to go, but happy to just keep writing.”
“They have so much history and accomplishments. They still have a lot to give,” said Larry, who produced a lot of records for years through his Triangle Records label in Tupelo.
At the bare minimum the foursome cherish the opportunities to get together in the studio.
“We’ve become the best of friends,” Sonny said. “We always have a good time and to be able to get together and work on these projects is great fun,” Bobby said.