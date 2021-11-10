Here’s the chance for Itawambians to dig through their dilapidated barns and drag out those family relics.
The History Channel documentary series “American Pickers” plans to film episodes in this area in February 2022. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
Anthony Rodriguez, Senior Story Producer, said via email the show is planning its return to Mississippi and are looking to connect with collectors.
“We're looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them! The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town,” Rodriguez said. “We hope you can help us let your community know about our search!”
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.
While going about their search, Rodriguez says their production crew continues to take the pandemic seriously.
“We at American Pickers are still taking the pandemic very seriously and will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state,” he stated. “However, we are incredibly excited to continue connecting with the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking! If you feel it appropriate, we really hope you can help us let the people in your backyards know how eager we are to hear their stories!”
Collectors interested in being considered for the show should reach out to us by phone at 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com, Be sure to include the full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of the collection”