Anchor Clubs from around the state gathered in Fulton last Friday night and Saturday for their annual state convention. Anchor Club International is the high school organization sponsored by Pilot Club International. Both groups are dedicated to serving their communities.
Friday night, the clubs gathered at Trinity Baptist Church where they met the featured speaker for the weekend, Derrick Tennant, had dinner and played games.
Saturday morning, the group gathered at Itawamba Community College where they elected and swore in new officers and heard Tennant speak.
Tennant was pursuing a career in sports when he experienced a brain bleed, and the resulting surgery paralyzed him on his left side. Tennant completed years of therapy but still walks with a limp and is unable to use his left arm.
Tennant, who incorporates magic and comedy into his motivational speeches, discussed attempting things that are supposed to be impossible and how choosing to be generous and to love is their superpowers.
After Tennant spoke, the group had lunch at Itawamba Crossroads Ranch with the residents of the ranch before working in the prayer garden as the Anchors finished their convention serving others.
“We all have challenges, we use those challenges as motivation,” Tennant said in an afternoon visit with residents at the ranch. “When you use it as motivation sometimes you find out that the things that people said is impossible you can do.”