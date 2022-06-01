A local high school graduate was recently awarded WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship®. The student, who is a WoodmenLife member, submitted an application highlighting her high school grades, activities and volunteerism, as well as an essay on patriotism.
This year’s $500 WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship recipient is Taylor Bennett from Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton. The scholarship was recently presented at the Scholarship Awards Ceremony at the school.
“Helping students pursue their dreams of higher education is something WoodmenLife takes great pride in,” said WoodmenLife Community Outreach Advisor, Kristy White, “And providing scholarships to young members who exemplify everything we stand for is an honor. We’re excited to see where their journeys take them.”
The WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship program is just one of the wide-range of valuable extras the organization offers its members. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife life insurance or retirement product.
Since the organization started the scholarship program in 2017, it has awarded more than $2.3 million in scholarships to nearly 4,000 students who are pursuing their education at trade schools, colleges or universities. This year, WoodmenLife will award 459 scholarships ranging from $500 to $10,000.