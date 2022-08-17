Several area residents have joined the Itawamba Community College faculty and staff and were introduced at the Aug. 10 convocation at the Fulton Campus.
They include;
Baldwyn – Zack Collins, Campus Police officer; Josh Hood, Campus Police officer; Tyrani Key, recruiter; Haley Carpenter, Paralegal Technology program director;
Belden – Lesia Rogers, custodian;
Blue Springs – Hannah Moroney, recruiter;
Corinth – Collin Minga, assistant athletic director/compliance officer;
Detroit, Ala. – Scott Stovall, groundskeeper;
Fulton – Kelly Beth Ernest, head softball coach; Damon Howe, assistant football coach – offensive line; Kala Hudson, residence hall director; Will Nabors, Campus Police officer; Heidi Riley, residence hall director; Darrian Wilson, assistant men’s basketball coach; Jacob Hayslip, assistant men’s basketball coach; Madison Haley, recruiter; Heather Bolton, custodian; Willie Gunn, custodian; Cecil Lucas, groundskeeper; Deshanna Martin, admissions record specialist; Shannon Gillentine, staff accountant; Dr. Kimberley Poland, Academic Support Center science tutor; Elizabeth Tally, mathematics instructor; Jackie Marquez, administrative assistant – athletics;
Golden – Bryan Wood, maintenance supervisor;
Greenwood Springs – Chad Price, maintenance technician/electrician;
Guntown – Katelynn Stidham, recruiter;
Mantachie – Trae Speaks, carpenter;
Mantee – Amanda Stone, Diagnostic Medical Sonography program director;
Nettleton – Rickey Harris, groundskeeper; Matthew Loden, custodian; Michele Sullivan, custodian; Masha Laney, history instructor;
New Albany – Caryl Vogel, head men’s soccer coach;
Phil Campbell, Ala. – Tammy O’Malie, custodian;
Pontotoc – Porkchop Falkner, event technician; Scott Emison, Construction Management Technology program director; Audra Perry, adult education director;
Saltillo – Annie McGregor, head volleyball coach; Cathy Gault, custodian; Brandon Sullivan, maintenance technician/electrician; Lorela Moore, Library technical assistant;
Shannon – Daphne Jackson, Diagnostic Medical Sonography clinical coordinator;
Smithville – Tina Harlow, custodian;
Tupelo – Taylor Boggs, head golf coach; Alisha Dimming, Campus Police officer; Dakota Hall, residence hall director; Corey Jarvis, groundskeeper; Mike Mitchell, groundskeeper; Victoria Whittle, custodian; Joshua Weaver, programmer; Alicia Thornton, Surgical Technology program director; Andi Wilhite, early childhood resource and referral associate;
Tuscumbia, Ala. – Amanda Entreken, academic instruction administrative assistant; and
Woodland – Jay Alford, HVAC program director.
Reassignments are;
Amory – Michael Holloway, director of recruitment and orientation; Lauren Inmon, administrative assistant to the vice president of Student Services; Lynn Millender, social science division chair;
Fulton – Lori Little, director of advising; Dr. Chad Case, dean of students/athletic director; Josh Gammill, continuing education director; Rachel Steele, director of admissions/registrar; Holli Tomlinson, psychology instructor; Candace Thomas, assistant director of financial aid; Brittnie Wildmon, student accounts/cashier clerk; Chris Stevenson, dean of academic instruction; Kaitlyn Stanfield, coordinator of housing;
Mantachie – Tonya Vaughn, dean of health science Instruction; Ruth Ann Williams, administrative assistant to the dean of health science instruction; Carrie Lindsey, adult education instructor;
Mooreville – Cristin McCoy, administrative assistant to the vice president of instructional services; Nathan Ward, instructional support services director; Kayla Newsome, Early Learning Centers director;
Saltillo – Mande Miller, dean of advising and Tupelo Campus; and
Tremont – Paige Kennedy, instructional systems designer.
