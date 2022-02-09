Several students from Itawamba County recently competed in the Northeast District Livestock Show held in Verona. The competition is a qualifying show for the Dixie National Junior Round-up held in Jackson from Jan. 31 through Feb. 10. The youths are representing Itawamba 4-H, Mantachie FFA, and Tremont FFA.

Held annually in Jackson, MS, the Dixie National Junior Round-Up and Open Livestock provides Mississippi’s youth and open shows exhibitors the opportunity to compete on one of the biggest agricultural stages in the country. Last year, the Junior Livestock Show alone included nearly 1,600 4-H and FFA members and 2,292 head of livestock.

teresa.blake@djournal.com

