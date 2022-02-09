Pictured (left to right) is Isaac Tigner, Andrew Tigner, and Luke Tigner. Isaac Tigner had the Champion Hereford Heifer and Luke Tigner had the Champion Simmental Bull. Luke also won 14-15-year-old Beef Showmanship. Isaac and Luke are members of Mantachie FFA.
Teddy, Elllie, Penny, and Charley Haffey exhibited The Lily of the Hollows and won Grade Champion and then Best in Show Junior Dairy Goat. They are members of Itawamba 4-H. Pictured left to right: Alice Haffey, Ellie Haffey, Penny Haffey, Teddy Haffey, Evie Haffey, and Charley Haffey. The Haffey Family also had the Champion Nubian Junior which was also the Reserve Best in Show Junior, the Reserve Champion Grade Junior, the Champion Grade Senior which was also Reserve Best in Show Senior, the Champion Nubian Senior, and the Reserve Champion Grade Senior. Teddy was the 12-13-year- old showmanship winner, and Charley was the 8-9 year old showmanship winner.
Dawson Jenkins is pictured with the Champion American Cross Commercial Heifer, Sweetie Belle. Also pictured is his father, Grant Jenkins, Casey Clayton and Ali Clayton. Dawson is a member of Mantachie FFA.
Pictured is Clara Beth Rogers with the Champion Lightweight Commercial Meat Goat Doe, Betsy. Clara Beth is a member of Itawamba 4-H and Mantachie FFA.
Levi Franks is pictured with the Champion Black Angus Bull, Checkers. Levi is a member of Mantachie FFA. He also had the Champion Shorthorn Heifer (not pictured).
Turner Adams is pictured with the Reserve Champion Chester Market Hog. Turner is a member of Itawamba 4-H and Tremont FFA.
Several students from Itawamba County recently competed in the Northeast District Livestock Show held in Verona. The competition is a qualifying show for the Dixie National Junior Round-up held in Jackson from Jan. 31 through Feb. 10. The youths are representing Itawamba 4-H, Mantachie FFA, and Tremont FFA.
Held annually in Jackson, MS, the Dixie National Junior Round-Up and Open Livestock provides Mississippi’s youth and open shows exhibitors the opportunity to compete on one of the biggest agricultural stages in the country. Last year, the Junior Livestock Show alone included nearly 1,600 4-H and FFA members and 2,292 head of livestock.