Art in the Park, originally scheduled for tomorrow night, has been postponed by the city of Fulton due to the dangerously hot weather that has gripped the area this week. The event was scheduled to take place at Playgarden Park and was going to be allow local artists to showcase their work. Instead, the event will still take place at Playgarden Park but will be held in September. The specific date will be announced in the weeks to come. 

