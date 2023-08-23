Most of Itawamba County's 2023 primary races came to conclusive ends in the initial vote on August 8.
But three races – those for Circuit Clerk, Third District Supervisor and Fifth District Supervisor – will not be decided until August 29 after no candidate received at least 50% of the vote.
With no Democratic or Independent candidates running for Itawamba County Circuit Clerk, the winner of the Republican primary effectively will decide who will replace outgoing Circuit Clerk Carol Gates, who is retiring at the end of her current term. Ceburn Gray and Joseph P. Jones – who received 45.1% and 35.3%, respectively, of the county's votes in the initial vote – will go head-to-head in Tuesday's runoff with the winner set to coast into office next year.
The winner of Tuesday's Republican primary runoff for Fifth District Supervisor will also effectively win the seat. Incumbent Bill Sheffield (49.1%) will try to hold onto his seat against challenger Leon Hayes (36.1%), with the victor facing no Democratic or Independent opponent on the November 7 ballot.
The race for Third District Supervisor will be a bit more complicated. The August 8 vote whittled down the Republican field from five to two, with the top two vote-getters – challenger Wally Barnard (40.6%) and incumbent Terry Moore (24.8%) – set to face off in Tuesday's runoff election. The winner will Tuesday take on Independent candidate Trelvie McMillen in November's general election.
The Itawamba County Circuit Clerk's office will be open through Saturday, August 26 to accommodate absentee voters. The Circuit Clerk's office Saturday hours will be 8 a.m. to noon.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
