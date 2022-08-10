“It’s HOT on that bus!”
“You ain’t kiddin’. We like the winter much better.”
“You got that right. You can always put on more clothes, but there’s only so many clothes you can take off!”
When it comes to driving a school bus, the jovial conversation between Shelia Clayton, Shelia Ray, and Vickie Windham moves along at full speed, much like the well-oiled yellow giants they navigate daily. Clayton’s comment concerning clothing and the hot weather brought on some head-nodding,’ knee-slappin’ laughter among the three. It was as if she was reading her co-worker's minds. The trio knows the routine all too well and they know bus routes. They should. Collectively they have over four decades of experience, and they are on them ALL DAY LONG.
“We’re back and forth all day. We don’t go home after dropping the kids off in the morning. We’re on the buses for the entire day,” Ray said.” After the vo-tech run, I try to find a shade or a cool spot to park and wait til the next run.”
Ray’s been driving a school bus for nine years. After making the drop for her regular route at Tremont Attendance Center, she picks up high school students and heads to Itawamba Career and Technical Center. Still referring to in its previous context, “the vo-tech,” Ray makes three runs a day to the center. After the drops, she sometimes parks in a church parking lot under a shade tree or behind the alternative school and waits for her next run.
Itawamba Attendance Center is Clayton’s daily destination. Not only has she been driving a bus for 12 years, but she’s also a full-time substitute driver, makes three trips to the technical center daily, and drives for credit recovery and fast-track students.
Of the three, Windham is the veteran driver with 23 years of experience. Once her bus riders are dropped off at Mantachie High School, she begins her two daily trips to the technical center in Fulton. She’s been making that run for 13 of her 23 years. She also drives for credit recovery students and the alternative school.
Like Ray, both Windham and Clayton simply find a spot to park and wait until it’s time to roll again.
When it comes to how things have changed over the years, the three are once again in agreement. It’s a tough job with a lot of changes.
“Basically, everything has changed,” Windham said. “It used to be more relaxed, and you were able to interact with the kids more. We can no longer discipline or ‘get onto’ children, we do write-ups and turn them into the office.”
“The respect is not there,” Clayton added. “And it’s not just the kids, too often it’s many of the parents.”
Ray agreed with the pair’s comments.
“In the past, if you got in trouble on the bus, you were in trouble when you got home, it’s just not that way anymore,” Windham said.
The three agreed that one thing hasn’t changed, the importance of safety when it comes to driving a bus and the responsibility that other drivers should take seriously when on the road.
“There are more cars, more traffic on the roads. We have to be on our toes all the time. You would be surprised at the number of people that pull out in front of a school bus,” Ray said.
“One thing I’ve noticed is that traffic does not pay attention to our amber lights when they are flashing,” Windham said. “They are a warning to drivers to slow down because the bus is getting ready to make a stop and drivers are not doing like they should."
Windham said today’s drivers use hand signals with children more so than in the past. Holding their hand up showing them when to stop or wait and motioning them to come ahead.
“We talk to the kids and make sure they understand the signals,” she said.
When it comes to what parents can do help bus drivers, their three-fold answer is simple…talk to your children.
“Talk to your kids about bus safety, about staying seated on the bus, and to be mindful of traffic,” Windham said.
“Teach them about respect,” Ray chimed in.
They agreed that everyone has a part to play when it comes to children arriving safely at school.
“It’s hard to watch the kids and watch traffic,” Clayton added with Windham and Ray in agreement.
“And it is HOT on that bus.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.