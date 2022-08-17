The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay, AL announces their 2022-2023 season! The first production, “Murder Me, Murder Me Not” by William Springer, will be November 10-13, 2022; their dinner theater production, “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” by John Patrick, will be February 9-12, 2023; and the third and final production of the season, “Doublewide, Texas” by Nicholas Hope, Jessie Jones, and Jamie Wooten, will be April 27-30, 2023. Auditions for “Murder Me, Murder Me Not” will be held in September, and tickets will go on-sale Monday, October 31, 2022. Look for details in local papers and on Facebook soon. You may contact Beth Hammock in advance about group sales at 256-356-9286.
The annual membership and sponsorship drive will begin soon. If you are interested in being either, please contact any board member, message BTCPA through Facebook, or contact Scotty Kennedy at 256-356-8758 or email at scottydk@att.net . Board members for the 2022-2023 season are: Scotty Kennedy, Chairman; Joey Allen, Vice-Chairman; Tina Smith, Treasurer; Mary Moore, Secretary; Emily Edmonson, Matt Hester, Jeanmarie Moore, Clint Sikes, Gary McKinney, Torrey Lewey, Brandy Cook, Anna Carol Porter, Brente Jeffreys and Molly Thorn.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.