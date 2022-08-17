Purchase Access

The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay, AL announces their 2022-2023 season! The first production, “Murder Me, Murder Me Not” by William Springer, will be November 10-13, 2022; their dinner theater production, “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” by John Patrick, will be February 9-12, 2023; and the third and final production of the season, “Doublewide, Texas” by Nicholas Hope, Jessie Jones, and Jamie Wooten, will be April 27-30, 2023. Auditions for “Murder Me, Murder Me Not” will be held in September, and tickets will go on-sale Monday, October 31, 2022. Look for details in local papers and on Facebook soon. You may contact Beth Hammock in advance about group sales at 256-356-9286.

