The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay, AL announces its fourth and final production of the season, Leading Ladies, written by Ken Ludwig and directed by Mary-Elizabeth Moore. Performance dates are June 23-25, 2022 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Tickets will go on sale Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Weatherford Center in Red Bay, AL. You may go by between the hours of 2:00-4:00 PM weekdays to purchase your tickets or call 256-356-9829 to reserve them. Please leave a message if no answer and your call will be returned.
For this production, a dinner is available on Thursday, June 23rd and Sunday, June 26th. Since the BTCPA is charged per plate, those tickets must be reserved in advance and confirmed. You may contact Beth Hammock at 256-668-0045 for more information. This play was performed by BTCPA 14 years ago with Zeb Wallace returning in the same role from that production.
The cast includes: Theron Struzik, Zeb Wallace, Brandy Cook, Molly Thorn, Chris Perea, Carol Murphree, Mary-Elizabeth Moore, and Dominic Rogers.
Leading Ladies: In this hilarious comedy by the author of Lend Me A Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing "Scenes from Shakespeare" on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren't nephews, but nieces! Romantic entanglements abound, especially when Leo falls head-over-petticoat in love with the old lady's vivacious niece, Meg, who's engaged to the local minister. Meg knows that there's a wide world out there, but it's not until she meets "Maxine and Stephanie" that she finally gets a taste of it.
This production wraps up the BTCPA’s 25th Season. Over the years, they have produced over 75 productions with hundreds of actors, directors, and behind the scenes individuals. The BTCPA would like to thank all of those who have been involved over the years and the wonderful community who continues to support local theatre.