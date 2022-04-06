The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay, AL announces its third production of the season, Farce of Nature, written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten and directed by Scotty Kennedy. Performance dates are April 21-23, 2022 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Tickets will go on sale Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Weatherford Center in Red Bay, AL. You may go by between the hours of 2:00-4:00 PM weekdays to purchase your tickets or call 256-356-9829 to reserve them. Please leave a message if no answer and your call will be returned.
For this production, a dinner is available on Sunday, April 24, 2022 and must be reserved in advance. Since BTCPA is charged per plate, we must know definitely in advance if you will definitely be there or not, if not prepaid. Dinner is also available for groups who wish to come on Thursday, April 21, 2022. You may contact Beth Hammock at 256-668-0045 for more information.
The cast includes Anna Carol Porter, Brente Jeffreys, Avery Klose, Emily Edmonson, Torrey Lewey, Dominic Rogers, Jeanmarie Moore, Theron Struzik and Zephra Rogers, who also serves as stage manager.
A Farce of Nature: The non-stop hilarity of this Southern-fried farce highlights one day in the life of the Wilburn family of Mayhew, Arkansas. Meet D. Gene Wilburn, the owner and proprietor of the Reel ‘Em Inn. It used to be one of the finest but no more. It has one guest, an extremely jittery Carmine DeLuca from Chicago, from the Witness Protection Program. D. Gene’s frustrated wife is working on their lack luster romantic life with hypnotic suggestions. D. Gene’s feisty sister Maxie has her own problems, including battling ageism to resuming her career in law enforcement. The gangster Carmine’s been dodging for the last five years, Sonny Barbosa, is about to enter the scene looking for his wife, Lola, who has driven thousands of miles to follow her boytoy, D. Gene, and Wanelle’s son, Ty. In the deliciously funny romp that ensues, they all hide, lie, disguise themselves, cross-dress, and slam doors chasing one another, while trying to figure out the source of an increasingly awful stench. Yet by the delightfully chaotic climax of this one outrageous day, love blossoms, truths are revealed and the lives of all change in incredible and surprising ways.