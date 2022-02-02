The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay, AL announces its second production of the 2021-22 season, Send Me No Flowers, directed by Dustin Edmonson. The performance dates are February 10-12, 2022, at 7:00 pm and Sunday February 13, 2022 at 2:00 pm at The Weatherford Centre in Red Bay, AL. Dinner will be offered with this production. Tickets are $8.00 for play alone and $17.00 for the dinner and play. Dinner tickets MUST be reserved in advance with the dinner starting 1 ½ hours before the performance. Tickets go on sale Monday January 31, at the Weatherford Centre and may be purchased between the hours of 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM weekdays or call 256-356-9829 to reserve. If no answer please leave message, someone will return the call. For group tickets, please contact Beth Hammock at 256-668-0045. BTCPA is also proudly celebrating it’s 25th season. This production was first presented by BTCPA 14 years ago in 2007 and the cast includes Scotty Kennedy and Tina Smith reviving their roles as George and Judy Kimball.
This hilarious comedy stars George Kimball, a typical 0-5 commuter whose hobby is hypochondria. When he overhears his doctor talking about another patient who is on his way out with heart trouble, he misunderstands and prepares to meet the end bravely. He puts his affairs in order and writes a heartbreaking letter to his wife to be read after his death. He arranges in advance for the soon to be widowed to have another beau who will make a good second husband. He buys a cemetery plot big enough for three: himself, the widow and Hubby Two. This is only the beginning of George’s exploits in his own delusional world.
Thanks to the generosity of Community Spirit Bank in Red Bay in providing this theater for the community and to the sponsors, members, and patrons, BTCPA has been able to provide improvements to the theater actual theater. Two years ago, new carpet was installed and recently improvements and additions have been made to the sound and lighting in the theatre, to make the experience even more enjoyable to the audience. This also helps with a better experience with the cast and crew during rehearsals and the actual performances.