The Bay Tree Council for the Performing Arts in Red Bay, AL announces auditions for its third production of the season, Farce of Nature, written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten and directed by Scotty Kennedy.
The audition dates are Sunday, Feb. 27, at 2:00 p.m. and Monday, Feb, 28, at 7:00 p.m. at the Weatherford Centre in Red Bay, AL. Parts are available for 4 men and 5 women, some parts could be played by older teens.
“A Farce of Nature” features the non-stop hilarity of this Southern-fried farce highlights one day in the life of the Wilburn family of Mayhew, Arkansas. Meet D. Gene Wilburn, the owner and proprietor of the Reel ‘Em Inn. It used to be one of the finest but no more. It has one guest, an extremely jittery Carmine DeLuca from Chicago, from the Witness Protection Program. D. Gene’s frustrated wife is working on their lack luster romantic life with hypnotic suggestions. D. Gene’s feisty sister Maxie has her own problems, including battling ageism to resuming her career in law enforcement. The gangster Carmine’s been dodging for the last five years, Sonny Barbosa, is about to enter the scene looking for his wife Lola, who has driven thousands of miles to follow her boytoy, D. Gene and Wanelle’s son, Ty. In the deliciously funny romp that ensues, they all hide, lie, disguise themselves, cross-dress, and slam doors chasing one another, while trying to figure out the source of an increasingly awful stench. Yet by the delightfully chaotic climax of this one outrageous day, love blossoms, truths are revealed and the lives of all change in incredible and surprising ways.
The performance dates are April 21-24, 2022. For this production, a dinner is available on Sunday April 24, 2022 and must be reserved in advance. Dinner is also available for groups who wish to come on Thursday April 21, 2022. You may contact Beth Hammock at 256-668-0045 for more information.