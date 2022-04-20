It’s time to properly rid the medicine cabinet of unwanted and unused medications. The biannual 'National Take Back Initiative 22,' drug take back program is this weekend in Fulton.
Residents needing to rid their cabinets of unwanted medications can drop them off at Family Pharmacy at 1313 South Adams this Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants can either throw away the bottle itself – just make sure all the identification is removed – or pour the meds into one of the designated containers at either drop-off point and keep the bottle.
Once the pills are collected, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will visit and carry them away for disposal.
Itawamba County has participated in the nationwide event for years. Held twice a year in April and October, local authorities have only missed participating once during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is the safest and best way to dispose of any unwanted and unused medications,” Jason Woodward with Fulton Police Department said. Woodward helps organize the biannual event.
Traditionally, local response to the program has been very strong, netting more than 100 pounds of disposed of medications each time.
According to their press release, for more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications that too often become a gateway to addiction. Working in close partnership with local law enforcement such as Fulton Police Department, Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception. In Mississippi alone, more than 61,000 lbs of medications have been removed from homes. These efforts are directly in line with DEA’s priority to combat the overdose epidemic in the United States.
“Disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now.”
Drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12 months ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths.
Woodward told The Times this event is important in helping combat unneeded drugs being misused and gives residents a safe way to dispose of them. He noted it’s important to spread the word about this Saturday’s event.
“This is a safe means to rid your homes of unwanted medications and it is handled by the proper authorities,” Woodward said. “We appreciate everyone helping us get the word out so as many people as possible can participate.”
For more information on the event, contact Jason Woodward with the Fulton Police Department by calling 862-3441.