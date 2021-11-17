From parades to performances and even character breakfasts, the Christmas spirit will be spreading all throughout Itawamba County in the coming weeks.
The season’s festivities will kick off in Fulton on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Fulton Christmas parade. Sign-ups are now open for participants. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand in Playgarden Park for photos, caroling and hot chocolate from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. when the parade will begin.
The Town of Mantachie will be holding their annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. The parade will follow its traditional route. Line-up for horse and wagon will be across from the Bonds House at noon, all other participants will line-up at Mantachie School. The annual tree lighting will be held at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. For more information, please contact Dan Walton at 662-322-9941.
Itawamba Attendance Center (IAC) is hosting the Pride of Itawamba Christmas Concert featuring the Junior High and High School bands on Monday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The concert will be held at the IAC Gymnatorium.
Students from the Mississippi School of Music will be performing at the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center’s first-annual Christmas in Dixie Open House on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7:00 p.m. There will be a $10 cover charge for attendees ages 12 and up. Children 12 and under are welcome to attend at no charge. Proceeds from the event will support the Mississippi School of Music as well as the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center.