Itawamba Agricultural High School senior William Blake, with the help of friends and family, recently completed the required service project for him to obtain Eagle rank in the Boy Scouts of America organization. Blake planned and led the building of two new footbridges on March 19 for the IAHS cross country teams’ trail across a creek that routinely created challenges for the teams when training.
“I was a part of the cross country team for a few years, and I recognized the need for these bridges,” Blake said while explaining his project and how the team will benefit from the addition to their trail. “The creek did not allow people to cross without getting their shoes wet, especially if it previously rained so the team could not practice their assigned trail. Now, the team will have access to their trail no matter the weather circumstances.”
The project was one of the many steps on Blake’s path to the rank of Eagle Scout. He was required to develop a proposal, design the project and lead the completion of it. Blake began the initial building of the bridges’ frames at home with his father and grandfather. They were joined later in the week at the trail on a cool Saturday morning by friends and family who, under his leadership, helped him complete his project.
The service project is one of 21 required merit badges required to attain Eagle-rank. Blake joined the Boy Scouts years ago as a Scout. Since, he has risen through five additional ranks: Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life. Each rank has different requirements with each being more challenging than the last. For example, the Eagle rank which Blake is in the process of obtaining requires a significantly higher number of merit badges than the number of merit badges needed to become a Life Scout.
“During this process of ranking up, I had to complete twenty-one Eagle required merit badges,” Blake said. The 21 required badges is 10 more than the number required to become a Life Scout.
Blake wished to thank the members of the community who made donations that helped him complete the project: First American National Bank, Gunny’s Corner, Doug and Melissa Hester, Guy and Erin Conner, Robert and Victoria Blake, Kim Rushing, Dirk and Melanie Bennett, Chris and Jamie Walters, Diamond and Sherree King, Tony and Camille Thornton, Skylar Timms, Oliver Westmoreland, Jr., Chuck and Tammie Domino, Wade and Miranda Wiygul, Beau Carsten and Rena Waddle.
Thanks to Blake’s leadership, the IAHS cross country team’s training will no longer be hampered by weather that disables the use of the trail.