“Just so you will know what you’re getting into with this book, I’ve been blessed to always love a good story!”
It’s the first line written “About the Author,” in Jerry D. Thompson’s book, “On Thompson Hill.” If it sounds familiar, it should, the Times has been publishing the column for a few years now. Thompson’s written about everything from cats digging holes, to polk salad, to deer hunting with his wife, Pam.
“She’s been a good sport about it all as well as the subject of many of these stories,” he said.
Pam also served as his chief editor of the book and helped her husband navigate the publishing process.
“It’s been a learning experience and we’re still learning,” she said. “There’s over sixty stories in this publication, but if he decides to do another one, we’ll know more about it.”
Thompson said of all the stories he’s written; he can’t pick just one that he would call his favorite. His wife agreed, after all he has compiled somewhere in the neighborhood of 2,000 stories over the years.
“Yes! there is a lot of stories,” Pam Thompson nodded in agreement.
Likely enough to publish several volumes and many of which include his partner in the sorted tales, his older brother, John Barry. In the 2022 Best of Itawamba, Jerry Thompson won “Best Storyteller,” while John Barry Thompson was runner-up in the “Best Prankster” category. It has the makings of more anecdotes of the pair traipsing about in the hills and hollers of Itawamba County.
They grew up in the Shiloh Community where many of the short stories and tall tales take place. Thompson recalled that his father, Orville, was a great storyteller.
“He used to gather with the other farmers at the old country store and they would sit around telling stories about one thing or the other,” Thompson said. “I enjoyed hearing them tell tales about things they had done. They had a whole history of things that young people today no nothing about.”
Many of those tales of growing up next door to his grandparents Thompson recalls in his stories. His Granny Thompson is often the subject having lived to be 104 years old. Though no one in the family is immune from being written about, not his daughters Kelly and Melanie, nor his grandchildren Savannah, Emma, Eli, and Addi.
“There’s current stories and stories from long ago,” he said. “We’re not going to put John Grisham out of business any time soon. He’s got a pretty good head start on us!”
Thompson recently received his “second batch” of books. Locally the book can be purchased at Sonshine Pharmacy in Mantachie, Tammy Wynette Legacy Center in Tremont, and Grits and Greens in the Shiloh Community or by contacting Thompson directly via email at jerrydonaldthompson@yahoo.com.
“My hope is that this book will bring a smile or maybe a laugh at the time when people need one,” he said. “Then I will have accomplished my mission!”