The Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation announced Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton as the 2023 Healthy School Award winner today at the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents Summer Convention in Biloxi. The school earned the title “Healthy School” in recognition of implementing exemplary school health and wellness initiatives and programs.
Itawamba Agricultural High School will receive a $50,000 grant award from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation to support ongoing efforts to create and sustain a healthy school environment.
Since 2015, the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation Healthy School Awards Program has recognized and rewarded K-12 public schools with health policies and programs promoting healthy eating, physical activity, staff wellness, tobacco-free lifestyles and parental and community involvement. The Healthy School Awards are $50,000 each, regardless of school enrollment, and one or multiple schools may be awarded.
“The Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation Healthy School Awards Program sets the bar for what a 21st-century healthy learning environment should be for Mississippi’s students,” said Eugenia King, Foundation Director. “We celebrate the achievements of Itawamba Agricultural High School for emphasizing wellness among personnel, students and parents to create a healthy future generation of Mississippians.”
“IAHS is very grateful to receive this grant from BCBS. Our School Health Council plans to continue to enhance our health and wellness efforts with this funding. Our next major project is installing a greenhouse for students to learn how to grow and prepare their own vegetables” said IAHS principal Dr. Karen Gray.
The Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation has a vision for a healthy Mississippi and provides leadership and targeted grant funding for sustainable initiatives and programs to improve the overall health and well-being of Mississippians. Learn more about the Healthy School Awards Program and the Foundation at www.healthiermississippi.org.
