Cattle farmers in Itawamba County could soon have more information and resources at their disposal.
Mike Frederick, the recently elected president of the Itawamba Cattlemen's Association, aims to revitalize the organization into a more effective asset both for the county's cattle farmers and enthusiasts, both existing and prospective.
"This organization, with the existing members that are there, has a wealth of knowledge that has not been tapped," Frederick said.
Recently retired, Frederick has turned his full focus to cattle farming, running his relatively small beef cattle farm with his wife Regina.
Alongside newly elected officers Casey Clayton (vice president) and Martha Reich (secretary, treasurer), Frederick hopes to increase the impact and reach of the Itawamba Cattlemen's Association to a new level. That effort begins with greater visibility in the community and monthly meetings, which will take place on the first Thursday of each month at the Mississippi State Extension Service located at the old Fulton Grammar School.
"We're working very closely with the Mississippi State Extension Service, with their wealth of knowledge that they can provide us," Frederick said. "I'm (also) in contact with the Mississippi Cattlemen's Association. We're using all these resources ... to try to restart this, make sure we're doing it in the way it needs to be done, so it's beneficial to the members, such as the farmers and ranchers my age as well as the youth of the community.
"It's a wealth of information that can be shared at a monthly meeting," he added.
Members who attend the organization's monthly meetings can expect training, lectures and the most up-to-date information regarding the cattle industry in Itawamba County and beyond. The monthly meetings will serve to keep its members abreast of the latest innovations and programs available to cattle farmers and others in the cattle industry.
But Frederick's mission to enhance and promote the cattle industry will not be confined to adults – far from it. The cattlemen's association will also promote expansion of the cattle industry by awarding scholarships to the youth of Itawamba County. Frederick's current goal is to award a $1,000 college scholarship each year, to be given to students who participate in the cattle industry through Future Farmers of America or 4-H in Itawamba County. The scholarships will be awarded on merits as viewed by the association members.
"There's an already existing (youth) participation," Frederick said. "Most of them are from Mantachie, and a couple are from Tremont. We're wanting to increase that, and hopefully these scholarships will do that and draw the interest of some of these students who are not currently involved in the cattle industry to get in it."
To help support those scholarships and the organization at large, the Itawamba Cattlemen's Association will be raising funds through a food vendor booth at the upcoming Redlands Festival in Fulton, March 31-April 1. The booth, operating under the name "Beef: It's What's for Dinner," will be serving hamburgers and other beef products. Donations for the scholarship will be accepted at the booth.
For those interested in the cattle industry, young and old, Frederick hopes to spread awareness of the opportunities available in cattle farming. A declining national cattle herd, coupled with government grants and low-interest loans available for prospective cattle farmers, have combined to create an environment he believes to be particularly favorable for folks wishing to break into the industry.
"The cattle herd in the United States is at the lowest level it's been since 1962," Frederick said. "There's grants out there for folks like myself to start in the cattle industry and pay very minimal interest rates. They will not let you borrow money if the cows will not pay for themselves. Those are things some the youth don't know, and some of the older folks (don't know)."
Those wishing to join the Itawamba Cattlemen's Association will also have the option to become members of the Mississippi Cattlemen's Association.
For more information about the Itawamba Cattlemen's Association, follow the organization's Facebook page, "Itawamba County MS Cattlemen's Association." Frederick pointed to the Facebook page as the organization's primary method of communicating with the public.
While the Itawamba Cattlemen's Association is small now, Frederick has every intention of changing that.
"We're not a very big organization, but I've got some lofty goals."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.