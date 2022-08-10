During the City of Fulton's August 2 regular board meeting, a local businessman presented his research and potential business plan seeking to open a marijuana cultivation and/or dispensary within the city.
Steve Franks, owner of the former L & R Grocery building appeared before the board equipped with copies of research as to how the revenue would benefit the city. Quinn stated that Franks's intention was to grow the product in the building, not sell it or process it.
“Well, in time,” Franks told the board. “First you got to have a product to sell. Nobody in the state has a product.”
Franks stated that he had spent two years on this project including travel to Denver, CO, Biloxi, and Florida. He told the board that he purchased the property on South Adams with the assumption that he could use it for any purpose that he chose and had considered a cold storage facility with 126 units. That plan, he said, would gross approximately $180,000 a year, but he added, that in the marijuana business, the potential gross is $67 million a year.
“That’s a big number,” Franks told the board. “That projection comes from four individuals from Colorado that are in business and came here and looked at the property.”
Franks went over his research concerning the growing season, the potential net, number of jobs, and the potential $1 million in tax revenue the city could lose if he is barred from opening a marijuana facility.
Quinn told the board that in Franks's situation as owner of the former L & R Grocery building, both Senter Funeral Home and Charleston Place Senior Living Facility were less than 500 feet from his property, where he is seeking to open a potential dispensary and/or cultivation site.
City Attorney Lee Dulaney told the board that Franks could apply for a special exception after the ordinance is approved and run in the paper. Both businesses, Senter and Charleston would have to agree to allow it according to Dulaney.
“The state law does not include funeral homes,” Franks said. “Do you really want to bar that property from participating?”
Ward I Alderwoman Daisy Stone told Franks the board would likely stand by its current ordinance of marijuana facilities being 1,000 feet from protected places which the city added funeral homes and nursing homes.
Franks ended by saying he would likely move his business to a different location.
Quinn told Franks the city has to consider everybody and that is a very thin line they had to walk.
After approval by the board, a public hearing concerning the city’s marijuana ordinance will be held on Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.