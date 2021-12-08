“This is our legacy,” retired educator Mary Turner said as she sat cozy at her kitchen table sipping her morning coffee.
She and husband Pat have just recently gotten “back on caffeine” after briefly switching to decaf.
“Pat didn’t like all the processing that goes into making decaf,” she explained.
Mr. Turner, or Patrick Henry as Mary calls him, is a man of few words. In fact, he left out the door with a polite “hello” as quickly as he entered, leaving Mary to recount the story of how they came to be modern-day homesteaders and a go-to home nursery for those looking to grow their own fruit, specifically Japanese Persimmons.
“I call him Patrick Henry because Pat’s a thinker,” said the Turner family matriarch. “He thinks of everything and he’s a true patriot.”
Pat, who holds a degree in Poultry Science from Mississippi State University, has always had a love for agriculture, horticulture and the back-to-basics way of living and, as a plant lover, began work as a landscaper.
“He always had leftover plants,” said Mary. “Over time, he began selling the extras and evolved into a small nursery and eventually began growing fruit trees.”
They started out selling landscaping shrubs and ornamental plants, eventually branching out to blueberry and blackberry bushes and organic vegetables, among other things.
Mary wasn’t initially as wooed by the bright orange fruits as Pat. It took more than a little convincing on his part.
“About 15 years ago he started talking about Japanese Persimmons,” she recalled. “I told him I was not eating one of those things.”
Because they aren’t native to the area, Japanese Persimmons have to be grafted to a native American variety in order to grow and thrive in our climate. Grafting is a method for propagating trees that involves joining two plants into one by creating a wound on one of the plants, and the other is inserted into that wound so each plant's tissues can grow together. The wound needs to be protected until it heals to avoid pests and diseases entering the graft. Most fruit trees, including persimmons, are grafted onto rootstock, or the lower portion of a plant. Grafting trees is a long process that takes patience and time to master.
“The sprouts take two to three years to grow, then they have to be grafted,” explained Mary. “Once they’re grafted they have about a one in ten success rate.”
That’s just the beginning, It can take another two to three years after being planted for the trees to fruit.
In her youth, like many Southerners, Mary had tried the American, or “old timey” persimmons as she and many others call them. It wasn’t a pleasant experience, she recalled. The much smaller and more astringent relatives of the Japanese variety are native to the southern and eastern portions of the US.
Once his trees began to take off, Pat insisted that Mary try again. After a freeze, which turned the fruit soft and sweet, he brought her one to try.
“I tried it and said ‘this is wonderful!’,” Mary laughed. “I was instantly hooked.”
These days, they don’t sell many plants for landscaping. According to Mary, they’re seeing more and more hopeful green-thumbs show up to their annual sales looking for one thing: food.
“They’re asking for food,” she said, explaining that more and more they are seeing people who are looking to grow their own food, adopting the back-to-basics lifestyle that Mary and Pat have spent decades cultivating in their own lives and the lives of their four children and 14 grandchildren.
Mary said after her conversion to a faithful Persimmon fan, she’s made it her goal to be Pat’s (and his trees’) biggest cheerleader.
“I don’t know if he will solve the problems of the persimmon grafting, but he’s working on it,” she reflected. “And I’m just trying to stick by his side.”
While Pat tinkers away in his greenhouse, Mary is in the kitchen turning their Persimmon harvest into jams, jellies and cheesecakes. Her grandchildren’s favorite, however, is a simpler application that really brings out the sugary sweetness of the fully ripe fruit.
“We call this Nana’s Candy,” said Turner sliding a ziploc bag full of dehydrated persimmon slices across the kitchen table. “That bag is for you to keep, but don’t tell my grandkids,” she grinned.
While much of it is preserved for the future, Pat also has a habit of spreading the love around when it comes to the fruits of his labor, frequently blessing neighbors and friends with baskets of produce.
“He’s a giver,” said Mary. “He has a giving spirit. Pat gives the abundance to those who can use it. He’s taught me to give too.”
Over the years, Mary says she’s grown more and more to understand Pat’s desire to continue doing things “the hard way” and love their simple life.
“Simple is relevant,” she explained. “When I say simple, I mean the things that matter most: family, faith and future. That’s our legacy.”