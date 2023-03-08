The Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library will be hosting a series of three career readiness workshops. The library has partnered with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi and Itawamba Community College to host the events.
“At the library, we are always looking for new ways to serve our community, and this is an area where we feel we might be able to help,” said library manager Jeffrey Martin. “I know that there are several situations where a person may find the job search process overwhelming, and I hope these classes help prepare them for that process.”
The three events will be led by ICC Career Coach Greg Yarbrough,PhD. The events will be held on three consecutive Mondays. On Monday, March 6, Yarbrough will share with attendees tips and advice to help make a job search a success.
The resume will be the focus of the Monday, March 13 class. Those in attendance will learn how to craft a resume that draws attention and sets an applicant apart from others seeking the same job. The final event of the series will be on Monday, March 20. At it, Yarbrough will give attendees information and advice on how to perform well during job interviews and leave a positive lasting impression of their interviewer. All three events will begin at 10 a.m. Anyone with questions may contact the library at 662.862.4926.
“Whether it is a teenager looking to enter the workforce for the first time or an older adult who is re-entering the workforce after being out of it for years,” Martin said. “I hope that everyone attending these workshops will find that something there that is helpful to them.”
