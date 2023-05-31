martin book release photo 1

Jeffrey Martin's new book, "Powerlifting in Mississippi: A History" will be published Monday, June 5 by Arcadia Publishing. 

 ABBY LODEN I THE TIMES

If you’re a fan of wrestling in Mississippi, Fulton's Jeffrey Martin has written a new book that you will want to add to your bookshelf. Martin’s “Professional Wrestling in Mississippi: a History” will be published on Monday, June 5 by Arcadia Publishing.

Newsletters

abby.loden@djournal.com

Recommended for you