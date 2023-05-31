If you’re a fan of wrestling in Mississippi, Fulton's Jeffrey Martin has written a new book that you will want to add to your bookshelf. Martin’s “Professional Wrestling in Mississippi: a History” will be published on Monday, June 5 by Arcadia Publishing.
“Arguably, between the ‘50s and the ‘70s wrestling may have been the most popular sport in Mississippi,” Martin said. “I can't quantify that, but everybody has an aunt or an uncle or their grandmother or grandfather who would watch wrestling religiously every Saturday morning or whenever the particular wrestling show that they watched came on.”
The book dives into the sport’s rich history in the state with a general history of the sport beyond Mississippi before transitioning his focus to the Magnolia State. His book includes profiles of ten individuals or families who played important parts in building the wrestling fanbase in the state along with more than 60 photos that Martin collected from individuals who were willing to share their part in the state’s wrestling story.
“They [photos] help really piece everything together; sometimes, photos can tell things that I can't necessarily put into words,” Martin said.
Gil Culkin, a second generation member of Mississippi wrestling, wrote the foreword to Martin’s book, and his contribution lends credence to the job Martin has done telling the story of wrestling in the state.
The Culkins, Bill Watts and Junkyard Dog are among the most well known wrestlers in the book, but Martin also shares tales of other wrestlers as former Columbus mayor Jeffrey Rupp’s time in the ring.
“It really started taking off in Mississippi after the Civil War,” Martin said when discussing the early days of the sport in the state.”People suddenly had more time for leisure activities, and as you get into the 1900s, it grew more popular and more widespread.”
Martin has a growing slate of appearances lined up. He’ll be presenting at the Itawamba Historical Society's monthly meeting on June 20 and will be a panelist at the Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson in August. “Professional Wrestling in Mississippi: a History” is $23.99 and will be available online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Books can also be purchased directly from Martin. Martin’s email address is jcmartin1718@gmail.com, and he can be contacted through his Facebook page, Jeffrey Martin - Author Page.
In “Professional Wrestling in Mississippi: A History”, Martin takes readers on a journey that spans decades as he delves into the sport’s legacy and place in the state’s athletic and entertainment history.
