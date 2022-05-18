“We’re estimating there was around a thousand in attendance,” Larry Cantrell, Director of the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center (TWLC) told The Times.
Cantrell said the dual event “Celebrating 80 years of Tammy Wynette Music,” held by TWLC and the Red Bay Museum was successful on every level.
“Kelly’s Kitchen, the center’s in-house restaurant, sold over 700 plates, which was their largest day of sales since opening,” Cantrell said. “We had great entertainment throughout the day and the donations we received were beyond our expectations. It was a great day!”
Three of Wynette’s four daughters, Jackie Daly, Gwendolyn Byrd, and Georgette Jones were in attendance at both the museum and TWLC.
“We have no bad memories of the time we spent in this area,” Daly told The Times. “The only thing now is so many of the people we knew and loved are gone.”
Representatives from the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX) located in Meridian MS, were on hand at TWLC to interview the daughters and others who had close personal relationships with Wynette.
The MAX showcases Mississippi's global legacy in every area of the arts, honors Mississippi's legends in arts and entertainment, and inspires tomorrow's artists through exhibitions, performances, classes, and events. Coleman Warner and Jesse Valentine gathered information about Itawamba County and surrounding area artists to add to Mississippi's historical record according to the TWLC Facebook page.
“We had several local folks including Miss Agnes Wilson, a longtime friend of Tammy Wynette, and one of our young musicians, Miss Lauren Stewart, who were interviewed for the documentary,” Cantrell said. “We’re excited about that as well.”
TWLC features musical entertainment every Friday and Saturday night Cantrell continued. The committee will be discussing upcoming events.
“The best way to stay up-to-date on what we are doing and planning is to follow our Facebook book page, Tammy Wynette Legacy Center,” he said. “There will be good things ahead!”