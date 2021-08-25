According to recently released 2020 census results, Itawamba County has a total population of 23,863. That’s an almost 2 percent bump from the 2010 census total of 23,401.
When Atlanta Regional Census Center Partnership Specialist Rachaelle “Rae” Pounds spoke with county supervisors in Aug. 2019 about the importance of an accurate count in the upcoming 2020 census, County Administrator Gary Franks said there were some inaccuracies in the 2010 census-- primarily in reference to low response in certain areas of the county-- that affected the county’s eligibility to received federal grant monies.
Census counts can inform such things as where to allocate funds for new roads, schools, or hospitals, as well as, the number of representatives each state has in congress and how district lines are drawn.
Without an accurate count, Itawamba county loses those funds which -among other things- provide support for Mississippians in need through the foster system and critical programs such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The results of the 2010 census, which revealed population spikes in the second and third districts, also led to drastic changes to the county’s district lines in 2013. County district lines are drawn to have the populations within each district as equal possible for the fairest representation.
Just before the October 2020 deadline, Itawamba County was ranked 12th in the state for total housing units counted in the latest population count. At that time, 97.9 percent of housing units in Mississippi had been counted and 99 percent nationwide.
More data from the 2020 census is set to be released in September.