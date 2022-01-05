TUPELO, Miss.—The North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital is offering several educational opportunities for expectant parents. Class size is limited, and safety precautions will be followed.
The Early Pregnancy Class, which is recommended during the first five months of pregnancy, will be taught virtually Monday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Topics include physical and emotional changes, discomforts of pregnancy, nutrition, fetal growth and development, tests of fetal well-being and concerns about the newborn.
The Preparation for Birth Class meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 4-25 at NMMC Women’s Hospital. Topics include labor and delivery, pain relief measures, Cesarean birth, care after delivery and caring for a newborn.
Recommended at the beginning of the seventh month of pregnancy, the Preparation for Birth Online Class covers the same content as the Preparation for Birth Class in alternate format: two virtual sessions with three to four weeks between to allow prospective parents time to view the online content. This class meets Jan. 3 and 31 and requires computer/internet access.
The free Preparation for Cesarean Birth class is designed to prepare parents for a planned or repeat Cesarean delivery. The class meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at NMMC Women’s Hospital.
The Breastfeeding Class is designed for women who have chosen to breastfeed as well as for women who have not yet decided upon a feeding method. The class meets from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at NMMC Women’s Hospital.
The free Sibling Class, designed to prepare children ages 3-9 for the arrival of a newborn, will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at NMMC Women’s Hospital. Children are taught what a newborn looks like and does, as well as how they can help care for their new brother or sister.
Parents and caregivers may register for a free Infant/Child CPR Class from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 22, at NMMC Women’s Hospital.
A free Grandparenting Class is also offered Saturday, Jan. 22, to discuss the unique role played by grandparents of a newborn. The class meets from 1-3 p.m. at NMMC Women’s Hospital.
To register or for more information on these “Wonderful Beginnings” classes, call (662) 377-4956 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375), or visit www.nmhs.net/childbirth-classes.