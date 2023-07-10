The City of Fulton continues to tackle eyesore properties in the city limits.
In his report to the Fulton Board of Aldermen, city property inspector Shane Davis provided the board with an update on problem properties around the city and the relative degree to which they have been addressed. The list included properties on Adams Street, Bankhead Street, Benson Street, Beth Street, Chilcoat Street, Clifton Street, Davis Street, Elliott Street, Jim Street, Kennedy Street, Lee Street, Main Street, Martin Luther King Drive, Mattox Street, Mueller Road, Oak Road, Parkview Street, Robbins Street, Roberts Street Drive, Sandlin Road, Segars Street, William Street and Wiygul Street.
"The majority (of the properties) are north of Main Street," Davis told The Times, but added that the problem properties are sprinkled all around town. “There are numerous properties along Chilcoat, Martin Luther King, some even on Main Street.”
The most common problem listed on Davis's report was overgrowth, an issue Davis said won't be as simple to address as mowing the lawn.
"Unfortunately, by the time the city gets involved, the grass is going to be knee-deep or higher, and by the time we go through the process, it's still growing," Davis told the board in their June 20 meeting. "A lot of these are probably going to have to be bush hogged initially, and then after that we can keep them maintained."
Davis added that the process simplifies once that initial cleanup and proper procedure is completed, eliminating the need for hearings before the board for the simple task of mowing the grass.
"We can mow them for two years after that," he said. "There's a procedure we have to go through each time, but we can do it without hearings."
Five overgrown properties had been adjudicated and were ready to be cleaned up as of the June 20 meeting. Davis anticipates he will bring an additional dozen or more properties before the board each month going forward.
Properties can fall into disrepair for a variety of reasons, from bank foreclosed properties no longer being occupied to out-of-state owners neglecting their out-of-sight, out-of-mind investments.
"Some have gone to tax companies that aren’t maintaining them or are in the middle of foreclosure," Davis said.
Whatever the reason, Davis emphasized that the problem would only grow – literally – the longer it was allowed to continue.
"We do need to do something, because (the grass) is growing."
