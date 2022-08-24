Chandler Bounds of Fulton Fire Department washes one of the City of Fulton's fire engines. The city, along with Itawamba County officials, are awaiting approval of an interlocal agreement by the Attorney General to purchase a new fire engine that will serve both entities.
The City of Fulton and the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors have entered an interlocal agreement to purchase an updated fire engine.
According to the document, both local government entities agree to work closely with each other to see that better fire protection services are provided to both city and county residents. Both agree to split the cost of the fire engine 50/50. The new fire truck will be housed at the Fulton Fire Department. All gas and maintenance cost will be the responsibility of the city.
Either party may terminate the agreement by notifying the other party of its intent in writing. Upon the termination, the fire engine would be sold at public auction with the proceeds being divided equally between the county and the city.
Itawamba County Emergency Management Director Patrick Homan said once the interlocal agreement is approved by the Attorney General, the new engine will be ordered.
