During their Feb. 1 meeting, the City of Fulton’s Board of Aldermen voted to accept bids on the former Earnest Furniture Building located 400 West Main in Fulton. Mayor Emily Quinn told the board the building was appraised at $58,500 and there were interested buyers.
Currently, the building serves as the “Eagles Nest,” a home to Boy Scout and Cub Scout Troop 32.
In the course of the board’s discussion, Alderman at Large Brad Chatham raised the question of parking in the downtown area and should the city consider hanging on to the property for a potential parking lot.
“It (the Earnest building) may be something we want to look at tearing down ourselves,” he said. “I’m all for selling it, but from watching what I saw this weekend, I don’t know what we're going to do.”
Chatham’s question of parking, or the lack thereof, was in reference to the opening of Fulton’s newest restaurant, The Salty Net, and the distance dining customers had to walk. Other parking possibilities discussed by the board were cleaning up the city-owned property on N Gaither Street and parallel parking options.
“We can clean that parking lot up first,” Chatham said.
“There does need to be more parking,” Mayor Quinn told the board. “I agree.”
The board approved unanimously to accept bids for the building.
Troop 32 Leader Robert Blake told The Times they will be in need of a new home for the 17 scouts and 30 cubs when and if the building is sold.
“We have had a couple of offers, the Girls Scouts have offered us their meeting place and our church,” he said. “But neither have space for our all the equipment we have nor could we hang or display anything in those spaces like we do now. Hopefully, something will work out.”