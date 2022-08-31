City of Fulton officials held a public hearing on Aug. 23 concerning the municipality's medical marijuana ordinance.
During its July 19 regular board meeting, the board unanimously voted to pass the city’s initial ordinance regulating the growth and distribution of medical cannabis. Municipalities and county officials were given 90 days from the Feb. 5 effective date of the Mississippi Cannabis Act to opt out. With no motion to opt-out, officials were opting in therefore ordinances would need to be put in place to regulate the cultivation and sale of medical products.
Mayor Emily Quinn opened the meeting by stating that the state had strict regulations concerning growth and sell. She provided those in attendance with a “question and answer” handout.
Highlights of the Q & A included;
• Medical cannabis establishments cannot be located less than 1000 feet from a church, school, or daycare. A waiver can be signed by one of those protected places in order to allow the marijuana establishment to participate in the program. However, a waiver cannot be signed if the protected place is less than 500 feet from the medical marijuana establishment. A “church” is defined as any building for religious services that hold worship ceremonies regardless of denomination.
• There must be a minimum distance of 1,500 feet between the entrance of one medical cannabis dispensary and that of another medical cannabis dispensary.
• A certification for the use of medical cannabis issued for an individual between the ages of 18 and 25 years old must be confirmed by two practitioners from separate practices after an in-person consultation with one of the practitioners being a physician.
• Security regulations requiring 24-hour surveillance of all medical cannabis facilities.
“It’s very much like a liquor store. We don’t want these to be handled like a liquor store. We want them to be treated as a pharmacy.”
Quinn also covered the equivalency units, none payment of medical marijuana by insurance companies, and hours of operation for dispensaries opening no earlier than 10 a.m. and no later than 6 p.m. Also included in the Q & A handout was a list of approximately 25 medical conditions including chronic terminal or debilitating diseases.
Quinn answered questions concerning whether or not a business owner could operate both a cultivation site and a dispensary in the city.
“No they cannot,” she answered. “Both are allowed in the city, but the same person cannot own them.”
Steve Franks owner of the former L & R grocery building asked the board if Senter Funeral Home and Charleston Place Assisted Living located within 500 feet from his property is exempt from the waiver. The board told Franks this does bar L & R from becoming a cultivation site. After a back-and-forth debate, Franks told the board he would contact the FBI concerning his allegations that the board colluded against him.
Board Attorney Lee Dulaney assured Franks that although the ordinance had not been passed yet, it was almost verbatim in line with the state’s regulations.
Questions concerning licensing fees were also brought before the board. The first year’s license fee for a dispensary fee is $40,000 which includes a $15,000 non-refundable application fee and an annual $25,000 fee. A cultivator’s fee ranges anywhere from $75k to $25k a year and as far as the privilege license for the city goes, it’s based on their inventory. City Clerk Ceburn Gray told those gathered that they must report the exact inventory to the city.
Another issue brought before the board was why there was no town hall meeting prior to the city not opting out.
“One of the reasons we did not have a town hall meeting before the 90 days had expired and I’ll take the blame for it, we should have had a town hall meeting, is when we got to looking at the election for the Initiative 65A, we looked at the different precincts and how they voted. By a landslide they voted in favor of 65A,” Quinn said. “I think a lot of people (voters) were confused at what exactly they were voting for.”
Questions were also raised concerning the option to opt-out in the future.
Although a municipality or county can opt-in at any time, the law does not allow a way for the city to opt-out if problems arise.
Resident James Marlin told the board it was disheartening that the 90 days had passed.
“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t want this in my town. I think this is going to change Fulton more than anything has ever changed Fulton in my lifetime,” Marlin said. “This should have gone to a vote, let the voters decide.”
Marlin asked could the regulations be made so that we can over-regulate making it tougher.
Board Attorney Lee Dulaney told the group that the city can’t cause them to not be able to comply with state regulations.
Representative Donnie Bell told the group that at the same time, he doesn’t really like it and he would not mind introducing legislation to help cities manage it the best way they can.
“At the end of the day I think it’s going to be a benefit to the people that really need it,” Bell said.
The complete meeting can be viewed on the City of Fulton Facebook page.
