Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors has announced his retirement after three decades of service with the department.
“Currently I have no plans, but I still would like to be involved in law enforcement in some way,” Nabors said. “After 30 years, it becomes a part of you.”
Nabors joined the force shortly after his 22nd birthday. He said he has been blessed to have the love and support of his wife, his family, and the town he has served.
“It has been a blessing to have strong family support and to be able to serve in the town and county that I grew up in,” he said. “When it seems the rest of the world is down on law enforcement, we are still appreciated.”
Nabors said the department wouldn’t be what it is today without the support of citizens and local businesses through private contributions. Among them, vest carriers, jackets, and a K-9 officer.
“We are as well equipped and trained by far as any department of our size and have some of the best officers there are out there,” he said. “Our officers do the job. We are completely transparent, body cameras and cameras on cars for us to see, for all to see.”
Assistant Chief of Police Brad Rogers will assume Nabors position on April 7.
“He was my recommendation,” Nabors said. “We’ve worked together full-time for 22 years.”
Rogers said this month he has been with the department for 24 years including his reserve years. He was 21 years old when I came on board.
“It has been an honor to work with Chief Nabors, “he said. “I have a lot of admiration for him as a police chief and as a friend.”
Fulton Police Department has 11 full-time officers and 15 part-time officers that are only used when needed.
With Rogers moving into Nabors's position as chief, a new assistant chief of police has been named. Justin Osbirn, a six-year, full-time officer with the department will move into the position when Rogers assumes his new position.
“I’m looking forward to the new adventure,” Osbirn told The Times.
Nabors said he’s confident in the men assuming the leadership roles for the city.
“I’m leaving the department in good hands,” he said.