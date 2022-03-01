Fulton mayor Emily Quinn is pictured with Keisha Davis the Activities Drirector at Courtyards Community Living Center after Quinn signed a proclamation declaring March 11, 2022 Heathcare Hero Day in Fulton.
City of Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn has signed a proclamation designating March 11 as Healthcare Hero Day. Quinn told The Times that while they deserve thanks every day, setting aside a day to do so, is an honor for the city.
“It is such an honor to do this. We encourage individuals and businesses to reach out to healthcare workers in our area with a word of thanks or small gesture like putting up signs or posting to show their appreciation,” Quinn said. “It’s been a tough couple of years for us all, but especially for them.”
The is a first for the City of Fulton thanks to Keisha Davis, Activities Director at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. Davis drafted the proclamation and contacted Mayor Quinn concerning setting aside a special day. Davis has seen the day-to-day toll COVID-19 has taken on her fellow healthcare employees.
“They have worked tirelessly through this,” Davis said. “It’s a wonderful gesture to set aside a day just in their honor.”
The proclamation reads:
Whereas, the City of Fulton will recognize and proclaim March 11, 2022, Healthcare Hero Day for the fight against COVID-19.
Whereas, Since March 11, healthcare workers in Fulton, MS, and across the country have worked tirelessly in their fight against the spread and infection of COVID-19. Healthcare workers have been essential to the everyday commitment to the health and safety of our community. Our healthcare workers have been and will continue to be pillars of the community and heroes for all of their hard work and sacrifice.
Now, therefore, I, Emily Quinn, Mayor of the City of Fulton am honored to present this proclamation and offer to our Healthcare Workers my personal congratulations and also those of the Board of Alderman and Alderwoman and all their citizens with appreciation for our healthcare workers for their tirelessly efforts in the fight against COVID-19.
“We also appreciate everyone helping us spread the word. We’d love to see the whole city participate,” Quinn said.